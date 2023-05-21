Amy Sedaris Talks Her Favorite Sandwiches and New Hillshire Farm Campaign (Exclusive)

Sandwiches. might be the ultimate food. There are endless options that are customizable to almost any taste or preference. Pretty much everyone loves a sandwich of some kind and more than that, sandwiches have a pretty cool place in pop culture. It's a big deal to have a sandwich named after you — and who hasn't tried a sandwich named after a cultural icon? Now, Emmy-nominated comedian, actor, and cookbook author Amy Sedaris as teamed up with Hillshire Farm for their new Oh, Hill Yeah campaign to create a collection of sandwiches inspired by and named after beloved cultural icons — and she's also talking to ComicBook.com about her own favorite sandwiches.

"I'm a pretty simple sandwich person. I don't like to put a lot of stuff on my sandwich. I like it really easy, you know. Cold cuts, cheese, mayonnaise, pepper. That's really it. Sometimes tomato if it's in August or something," Sedaris told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian. "But what I liked about doing this ad is I liked having a salad bar in front of me and I could just pile on whatever I wanted. And anything goes with the sandwich. Same with the hotdog. If you live in Chicago, you just put all this stuff on it. So, they're always fun to build."

As for how she created her original sandwiches inspired by cultural icons, she said the secret was simply. having all of their favorite things to put together for something unique — and it's a technique that anyone can use when making sandwiches for those they love.

"I think the secret is really having all their favorite stuff. Like I was talking to Andy Cohen and I said, 'what is your favorite sandwich' which I never even got to ask him, but he likes those Italian sandwiches, you know, with the provolone cheese and he had lots of pickles," she said. "And then I just started asking everybody I know what's your favorite kind of sandwich. It's such a good question because it'll really surprise you. When you think you know somebody and they're throwing at you what they like."

About Hillshire Farm's Oh, Hill Yeah campaign

Fans wanting to check out Sedaris' sandwich creations — and get the recipes for themselves — can check out the brand's Digital Deli Board on Pinterest.

"With the exception of that tiny gold man statue they give for the acting or that little gramophone they give for the singing, there is no greater honor than to have a sandwich named after you," Sedaris said. "What could be better than partnering with Hillshire Farm brand to create delicious sandwiches that celebrate people? Besides fulfilling my desire to be the queen of deli meats."

"This campaign celebrates the greatness and downright deliciousness of our high-quality deli meats and sausages," Alfie Vivian, senior vice president, retail, Tyson Foods said. "The Oh, Hill Yeah. campaign captures that anticipatory feeling right before you sink your teeth into a delicious well-made sandwich. We hope these inspired recipes bring excitement to your next sandwich creation."

