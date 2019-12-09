Star Wars: The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Amy Sedaris

The fifth episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, “The Gunslinger,” dropped on Disney+ yesterday and featured the debut of multiple people, including the long-awaited reveal of Ming-Na Wen’s character. However, there was one actor who popped up in Chapter Five that folks weren’t expecting, and she was an absolute scene-stealer. Amy Sedaris, the hilarious actor known for Elf, Strangers with Candy, and At Home with Amy Sedaris showed up as a Tattooine mechanic who ends up looking after Baby Yoda while The Mandalorian goes after a new bounty. Fans were loving Sedaris’ look in the episode, and there was even a Twitter Moment dedicated to her debut. Yesterday, Pedro Pascal, who plays the titular role in the series, posted a delightful behind-the-scenes photo of Sedaris in costume.

View this post on Instagram le Amy. A post shared by Pedro Pascal (@pascalispunk) on Dec 6, 2019 at 10:11am PST

“le Amy,” Pascal wrote.

“Haha one of your 2 couches,” Sedaris replied.

Currently, it’s unclear if Sedaris will be showing up again, but we certainly hope she does.

The current big mystery of the show is centered on Baby Yoda, but showrunner Jon Favreau recently teased that more backstory for the character will come this season.

“We’ll learn more about him over the course of the season,” he shared. “I think what’s great about what George [Lucas] created is that Yoda proper, the character that we grew up watching, was always shrouded in mystery, and that was what made him so archetypal and so mythic. We know who he is based on his behavior and what he stands for, but we don’t know a lot of details about where he comes from or his species. I think that’s why people are so curious about this little one of the same species.”

In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first five episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now available to stream on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

