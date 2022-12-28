Arby's Celebrates New Year With Two New Items

While much of the country is shut down for the holidays, Arby's wants you to know it's not messing around. Before the calendar flips to 2023, the fast food chain announced it is adding two new items to its menu at participating locations across the country. The first item comes in the form of the Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich, a sammie that lands somewhere between the chain's classic Roast Beef and its new Diablo Dare. The sandwich features Roast Beef tossed with a special "fiery seasoning" before being put on a bun with lettuce, jalapenos, and spicy mayo.

The chain is then introducing an updated take on its classic White Cheddar Mac 'N Cheese. In addition to the return of the white cheddar favorite, Arby's is also rolling out a Loaded Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac 'N Cheese after successful tests earlier this year. As the name implies, the new Chicken Bacon Ranch variety uses white cheddar Mac as its base before adding chopped chicken nuggets, bacon, and a ranch drizzle.

Both items are limited-time offerings as supplies last.

What is Arby's Diablo Dare sandwich?

Earlier this year, the chain officially unveiled what's believed to be the spiciest sandwich in fast food: the Diablo Dare lineup. Available in both Chicken and Brisket varieties, the sandwich features the same fiery seasoning, plus spicy BBQ, Ghost Pepper cheese, and a red chipotle bun.

"We Diablo Dare you to try this new sandwich," Arby's chief marketer Patrick Schwing said in press release. "This is not a sandwich for the faint of heart. Everyone in QSR says they have a spicy option,but our research tells us that consumers are disappointed by fast food claims of spicy. We took that as a challenge by making sure all different types of spicy –the hot, the numbing, and thelingeringare combined to make the Diablo Dare a true test of how much heat you can handle. Arby's is setting a new standard of spice –when we say it, we mean it."

The Diablo Dare has now been available as a limited-time item on two occasions, making it likely the chain could turn it into an annual offering in the future.