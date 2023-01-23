Arby's Debuts New Steakhouse Garlic Ribeye Sandwich

Arby's is adding a new menu item and it's one that will have fans' mouths watering. On Monday, the fast-food restaurant announced the launch of the new Steakhouse Garlic Ribeye Sandwich. The new sandwich doubles down on Arby's meat expertise, featuring one of the most premium cuts of steak around: 100 percent real ribeye. The new sandwich is available at Arby's restaurants nationwide starting today, Monday, January 23rd.

Ribeye is considered one of the richest cuts of steak available. It naturally has more marbling, a feature which gives the meat a more delicious flavor throughout. Arby's new Steakhouse Garlic Ribeye Sandwich is seasoned with traditional steakhouse flavors of salt, black pepper, garlic and thyme and is thinly sliced, then topped with natural Swiss cheese, crispy onions and a creamy garlic aioli all on a toasted bun. That aioli is spread on both the top and bottom of the bun, allowing Arby's fans to have a mouthwatering flavor combination in every bite.

This new sandwich is just the latest menu innovation from Arby's. Late last year, the brand introduced the Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich, a sandwich that landed somewhere between the chain's classic Roast Beef and the new Diablo Dare, as well as a fresh take on its classic White Cheddar Mac 'N Cheese. There was also a new Loaded Chicken Bacon ranch Mac 'N Cheese. Those items were limited-time offerings for the brand.

As was noted above, the new Steakhouse Garlic Ribeye Sandwich will be available at Arby's restaurants nationwide starting on Monday, January 23rd.

What do you think? Will you be checking out the new Garlic Ribeye Sandwich from Arby's? What is your favorite fast-food sandwich offering? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!