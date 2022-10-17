Arby's Launches New Smoked Bourbon

Arby's may be well-known for having "the meats" but now, they have the bourbon as well. On Monday, Arby's announced the launch of their limited-edition Smoked Bourbon, a bourbon inspired by their Smoked Brisket and Real Country-Style Rib sandwiches. The new bourbon is smoked with the same real woods as the meats, giving it a rich, smoky flavor that not only pairs well with the sandwiches, but is an experience on its own as well. The launch of the Smoked Bourbon comes after last year's launch of Arby's Curly and Crinkle Fry Vodka.

Made in partnership with Brain Brew, a craft distillery that crafted the limited-edition beverage, Arby's Smoked Bourbon is WoodCraft finished and uses the same woods that Arby's uses on their meats: American oak smoked in a patented process with hickory, mesquite, and pecan smoke from Sadler's Smokehouse in Texas, the same place Arby's smokes their meats. That oak is then placed in the bourbon and finished by heating and cooling to replicate temperature variance through the seasons.

Doug Hall, CEO and co-founder of Brain Brew, told ComicBook.com that the use of pecan wood in the smoke is the key ingredient, creating an "accord" that goes especially well when the bourbon is used to make drinks such as Old Fashioneds. He also said that the Arby's Smoked Bourbon is definitely not a gimmick; the final product is so good that he thinks it may just end up creating a whole new category of bourbons.

"We think we're going to create a new category. Years from now, they're gonna say 'that's the Arby's Smoked category. This is going to open the door to a whole new generation of American whiskey that is just freaking amazing."

According to Arby's, the Smoked Bourbon pairs well with their signature Smokehouse Sandwiches, including the Smoked Brisket and Real Country-Style Rib sandwich. The Smoked Brisket features tender 13 hour smoked beef, while the Real Country-Style Rib has high-quality Texas pork that has been smoked for at least eight hours, both of which are topped with crispy onions, natural cheddar cheese and smoky BBQ sauce.

"After our successful vodka launch last year, we knew we wanted to release another unexpected liquor that our fans of legal drinking age can responsibly pair with our menu items," Jim Taylor, President of Arby's said in a statement. "Arby's smoked meats are the cornerstone of our brand, so why not use our expertise to create a delicious smoked bourbon that complements the flavors and enhances the experience of enjoying our Smokehouse Sandwiches."

To get the Arby's Smoked Bourbon, here's what you need to know. The beverage will be available exclusively at ArbysSmokedBourbon.com starting Wednesday, October 19th at noon ET. The bourbon costs $60 plus tax and while it is expected to sell out quickly, the brand plans for a second drop so you may still have a chance. Additionally, those who sign up to become an Arby's member before October 19th at 11:59 p.m. ET will find out when there's a second chance to purchase the bourbon first. Additionally, fans can also purchase a special cocktail, Arby's iconic brown hat shaped cocktail smoker along with woodchips to complement the Smoked Bourbon when infusing the cocktail with an added smoky aroma. That item costs $50 plus tax. It's also important to remember that the Arby's Smoked Bourbon is available to consumers 21+ only and only for residents of CA, CO, FL, KY, NH, NW, and Washington DC.

Will you be checking out Arby's Smoked Bourbon? Did you try Arby's Curly and Crinkle Fry Vodka last year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.