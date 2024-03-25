Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals He's Been Fitted With a Pacemaker After Three Open-Heart Surgeries

Arnold Schwarzenegger is faring well after a recent surgery left him outfitted with a pacemaker. Nearly 30 years after receiving a replacement pulmonic valve and aortic valve, the Terminator star now has a pacemaker to make sure his ticker is in tip-top shape. Schwarzenegger revealed the news in a recent episode of his podcast, saying recovery only took a few days before he was able to get back into the public eye.

"Last Monday, I had surgery to become a little bit more of a machine: I got a pacemaker. First of all, I want you to know I'm doing great! I had my surgery on Monday, and by Friday, I was already at a big environmental event with my friend and fellow fitness crusader Jane Fonda," Schwarzenegger said on the March 25th episode of Arnold's Pump Club. "Nobody would ever have thought I started the week with a surgery."

The actor then shared his thanks for those that helped on the surgery and quick recovery time.

"I want to thank my whole team at the Cleveland Clinic," he added. "All of the doctors and nurses took amazing care of me and made the surgery as painless as possible."

Schwarzenegger's pulmonic and aortic valves were first replaced in 1997, before being replace once again in 2018 and 2020, respectively. The body builder-turned-actor-turned-politician has since been a staunch proponent of healthy living, using his Arnold's Pump Club podcast to offer tips to better listener's mental and physical health. First launched last March, Arnold's Pump Club has released 134 episodes, aiming for an every-day release.

Although he hasn't held public office since 2011, Schwarzenegger said last summer he'd run for President if the Constitution allowed him to.

"Well, yes, of course. I mean, I think the field was wide open in 2016. And I think the field is open right now. I mean, think about it right now. I mean, who is there? There is really not a person that can bring everyone together," the actor said in a chat with Chris Wallace. "Who is here today that people say okay, he's not too old or he's not too this or too that, or is that because it's now a question about who do you vote against then who do you vote for?"