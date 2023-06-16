Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He Would Run for President in 2024 If He Could

Action star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed that if he were eligible, he would run for the title of U.S. president in 2024. Even though Schwarzenegger served as the state of California's governor for one term, from November 17, 2003, to January 3, 2007. 2024 marks the end of President Joe Biden's term, and with plenty of high-profile figures throwing their names in and announcing they're running for president, it only makes sense for people to get Schwarzenegger's opinion on the matter. Speaking to Chris Wallace on Max and CNN's Who's Talking?, Schwarzenegger responded to a question regarding a presidential run.

"The Constitution says that the President has to be a natural-born US citizen. If not for that, would you have run for president?" Wallace asked Schwarzenegger, to which he replied, "Well, yes, of course. I mean, I think the field was wide open in 2016. And I think the field is open right now. I mean, think about it right now. I mean, who is there? There is really not a person that can bring everyone together. Who is here today that people say okay, he's not too old or he's not too this or too that, or is that because it's now a question about who do you vote against then who do you vote for?"

Wallace then prompted the question, "You're saying you would run for president in 2024?"

"Absolutely," Schwarzenegger responded. "Put me in because it's, look – it's a no-brainer. I see so clearly how I could win that election."

He continued, "I mean, it's like me and California. And when that was, you know, running for governor, it was clear that people are looking for some new answer, not a right wing or left wing, but someone that can bring the nation together and doesn't see the other party as the enemy…There's just so many things that need to be done. And can be done. And what makes it so wonderful is because it's doable. It's all doable, or at least it's just people coming together and say yes, we can do it."

Arnold Schwarzenegger Makes FUBAR Star Feel Like Part of the Team

One of Aparna Brielle's highlights from working on the Netflix series FUBAR was how welcoming Arnold Schwarzenegger was to make her feel like a part of the team. FUBAR has the distinction of being Arnold Schwarzenegger's very first TV series, after making a career out of starring in big-budget movies like Terminator and True Lies. The former governor plays Luke Brenner, who is getting ready to retire from the CIA but gets tied up in one last mission. Aparna Brielle plays a data analyst who also finds herself helping the CIA, which makes her coworkers with Schwarzenegger. She recently looked back at the moment when the action eased her nerves.

ComicBook.com's Chris Killian spoke to Aparna Brielle ahead of FUBAR's release on Netflix. During their conversation, Killian asked Brielle if she could recall her favorite memory with Arnold Schwarzenegger on set. When asked if Schwarzenegger had perhaps complimented Brielle on her biceps, she replied, "Yeah, well, no. First of all, unlike Arnold, I need to get my fitness in check because I am so not. I was playing video games in my off time. But no, I think the moment, funnily enough, that I feel like Arnold made me feel like part of the family was when we were shooting the scene all day long, I had a ton of verbiage I had to say, and then we came back from lunch and they added one word for me and it's a whole paragraph and I couldn't do it."

She added, "I kept messing up. I was tired after lunch and I kept saying the wrong word, getting Spoonerism, and it was so bad. And I was like, 'This is the worst, worst acting I've ever done.' And Arnold was cracking up at my pain. Then, he patted me on the back and he was like, 'You're part of the team now.'"