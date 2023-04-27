Former Jackass Star Bam Margera Allegedly Attacked His Family Before Fleeing Into Woods

Days after it was revealed the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) issued a warrant for the arrest of Bam Margera, more details have surfaced about the alleged incident that got the Jackass alumnus into hot water. In the complaint filed by the PSP, Margera allegedly punched his brother Jesse in the face before making "terroristic threats" to the four people residing in the house. In total, six charges have been filed against Bam including one charge of simple assault, one charge of harassment, and four charges of terroristic threats. After the authorities were contacted, police say Margera fled into a nearby wooded area and has yet to be located.

The warrant is the latest in a long line of legal woes for the skateboard-turned-stuntman. Last month, Margera was arrested for public intoxicationn just weeks after a very public dispute with Priscilla Presley over the possession of Elvis memorabilia. This all comes after a turbulent stint in rehab, which he was reported missing from last June. Between it all, Margera spent an extended time in the hospital after a scary bout of COVID-19.

"I basically was pronounced dead on Elvis' birthday, December 8th. Did not know that I had gnarly COVID, my body was shutting down. I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes, and on the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard it was nearly fallen off. It got so swollen and puffy it wouldn't fit in my mouth. I was drinking the infected blood, which gave me pneumonia as well," Margera said on a January episode of Steve-O's Wild Ride podcast.

He added: "(I) couldn't breathe without a tube down my throat. So I woke up five days later thinking I was there for just a couple hours, they're like 'dude you've been here for nearly a week. We tried to take the tube out and you weren't breathing on your own so we had to put it in.' So I I spent eight days in there and dude when they took that tube out I felt like I s**ked on Darth Vader's d**k. I had to sip one tea and lozenges all the live long day."