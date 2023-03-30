Jackass Star Bam Margera Arrested for Public Intoxication

Bam Margera was arrested for public intoxication Wednesday in Burbank after allegedly making a scene outside a restaurant where his estranged wife and five-year-old son were eating. TMZ reports police were called around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday for a public disturbance after Margera allegedly yelled at a woman inside the Thai food restaurant. According to TMZ, police determined Margera "was unable to take care of himself and was arrested and booked for misdemeanor public intoxication." A video of the incident was captured and posted to social media, showing an upset Margera sitting on a curb outside the restaurant as he speaks to police.

Witnesses report Margera's estranged wife, Nicole Boyd, and their five-year-old son, Phoenix, were inside the restaurant, but it's unclear if Boyd was involved in the alleged altercation, according to TMZ.

Apparently Bam Margera was arrested for public intoxication…trigger warning ⚠️ the narrators to this are super cringe…. pic.twitter.com/YKFTJLPHX3 — Lisa (@fullmetalLizzie) March 30, 2023

In February, Boyd filed for legal separation from Margera, citing "irreconcilable differences" for the split. Court documents revealed Boyd also requested legal and physical custody of their son, with Margera having visitation rights in Los Angeles County.

"Nikki Margera felt compelled to file for legal separation from her husband, Bam Margera, due to his continuing drug and alcohol abuse, erratic behavior, and due to his failure to provide support for her and their son," Boyd's lawyer, David Glass, said in a statement at the time.

Margera's arrest comes after the Jackass stunt actor tattooed his son's name above his eyebrow in Arabic. Last month, Margera's former Jackass co-star Steve-O publicly urged the Viva La Bam star to seek help for his substance abuse issues.

"You say you want to have a relationship with your son, but your actions guarantee the exact opposite will happen...I've tried everything I can but I can't force you to get honest and do the work of recovery," Steve-O wrote on Instagram, addressing issues that saw him fired from Jackass 4. "I wish you could know how much I've hated feeling braced for news of your death, but you're making it clear that I have no other choice. You're dying, brother, and it sucks that I can't do anything to save you." The public appeal came after a health scare that left Margera hospitalized and reportedly "pronounced dead" after being placed on a ventilator with a severe case of pneumonia and COVID.