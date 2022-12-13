Ben Affleck Caught Cheating... on Dunkin' Donuts

Ben Affleck is known for a lot of things, including his prolific career as an actor, director, and producer. But for a certain subset of the Internet, Affleck is known for something much more specific: his infatuation with Dunkin' Donuts. Affleck has been spotted drinking, and sometimes exasperatedly reacting to, his beverages from the coffee chain in countless paparazzi photos — making the newest photos of the actor downright scandalous for some.

In a recent string of photos, which were published by Page Six, Affleck can be seen walking alongside his wife, Jennifer Lopez, in Los Angeles. In Affleck's hand is an iced coffee from Starbucks — a far cry from the Dunkin' coffee that he is usually photographed with. That being said, Affleck was photographed taking Lopez on a Dunkin' run last month, so it's safe to assume that his affinity for the coffee chain won't stop.

Ben Affleck cheats on Dunkin' with Starbucks during coffee run with Jennifer Lopez https://t.co/3pTlFOTwJH pic.twitter.com/PbEimOlZqA — Page Six (@PageSix) December 11, 2022

What are Ben Affleck's new movies?

Affleck is poised to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman in next year's The Flash movie, and potentially a cameo appearance in next year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as well. Outside of that, Affleck's work includes an upcoming biopic about Nike — and seemingly a gravitation towards less franchise films.

"It's funny because I was just talking to Paul the other day, Paul Thomas Anderson — I saw Licorice Pizza and it's amazing — And we were watching a movie, and he was kind like, 'Yeah. At first, I heard about the movie. And then it was like I heard this whole other wave,'" Affleck explained in an interview late last year. "So, I feel like there is a rebirth to it, and I think that's due to the streaming thing. You may have to adapt to the changing times. I mean, this business has changed, right? You had vaudeville, silent movies, talkies, color. Then there was television. It's continued to evolve and change."

"I had this with The Way Back. No one was going to go see that movie in the theater," Affleck continued. "I could just feel it. I love the movie. It's a good drama. That audience was like, 'We want to stream it. We're not going to rush out and see it.' People were rushing out to see movies that first weekend? The currency is mostly like young people who just want to get out of the house. And there is a big and growing audience for these interesting adult dramas. But that audience now has been acculturated, especially with COVID and with the streamers and the quality and they want to watch it home. They don't care. They want to be able to pause it, take a leak, watch the rest tomorrow. And you can get a good 65-inch flat screen for $180 at Walmart. It's kind of democratized that access because it's not the 11-inch black and white that I had when I was a kid."

