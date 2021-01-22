Mark Hamill Shares the Best Bernie Sanders Star Wars Memes

✖

If you've been on the Internet in recent days, you've probably seen a slew of memes tied to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Sanders quickly went viral on Wednesday for his appearance at President Joe Biden's inauguration -- both for his practical wardrobe, and for the relatable way he was photographed sitting during the event. Sanders has inspired a slew of memes and pop culture tributes to his Inauguration Day presence, in everything from Marvel's WandaVision to Rick and Morty to Godzilla vs. Kong. It looks like Star Wars' Mark Hamill is the latest to join in on the fun, taking to Twitter on Thursday to share a series of memes which place Sanders within various iconic scenes within the Star Wars universe.

The memes include moments from throughout the Star Wars galaxy, ranging from the medal scene at the end of Star Wars: A New Hope, to the Star Wars: The Mandalorian post-credits scene teasing The Book of Boba Fett.

Shortly after Sanders' Inauguration Day aesthetic became popular, the Senator explained the reasoning behind the look in an interview with CBS This Morning. As Sanders put it, his priority was more on keeping warm than anything else.

"Well, you know, in Vermont, we dress warm — we know something about the cold, and we're not so concerned about good fashion, we want to keep warm, and that's what I did today," Sanders revealed.

Hamill, meanwhile, surprised Star Wars fans in a pretty major way late last year, when he reprised his role as Luke Skywalker on the Season 2 finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The cameo was kept secret for quite some time leading up to the episode's debut, to the surprise of some of the cast and crew.

"It was very tricky because it's very hard to keep a secret nowadays, especially with Star Wars, because people are so curious about it," The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau revealed to Good Morning America in December. "There are so many people involved with the process, with visual effects finishing, making it, filming it, the studios, everything."

