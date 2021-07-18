Blake Lively Calls Out Paparazzi Who “Stalked” Her and Ryan Reynolds’ Children

✖

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are a celebrity couple who know how to have fun on social media. The duo are often trolling each other with hilarious posts ranging from funny Valentine's Day shenanigans to jokes about their birthdays. However, Reynolds and Lively are also not afraid to get serious on social media apps. In fact, Lively recently called out the Daily Mail AU for sharing photos "deceitful" photos that feature her children. "Blake Lively is a hands-on mum as she expertly wrangles ALL THREE daughters while out in NYC 💕👶," the outlet captioned the post, which featured one photo of Lively pushing two of her daughters in a stroller and carrying the other with a second image of the star smiling and waving at the camera. You can read Lively's comment from the post below:

"You edit together these images together to look like I'm happily waving. But that is deceitful. The real story is: my children were being stalked by a man all day. Jumping out. And then hiding. A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see. When I tried to calmly approach the photographer you hired to take these pictures in order to speak to him, he would run away. And jump out again at the next block," Lively wrote. "Do you do background checks on the photograph[er]s you pay to stalk children? Where is your morality here? I would like to know. Or do you simply not care about the safety of children? The photographers who would speak to me, I was able to agree to smile and wave and let them take my picture away from my children if they would leave my kids alone. Because it was frightening. Tell the whole story, @dailymailau. At a minimum, listen to your followers. They too understand this is dark and upsetting that you pay people to stalk children. Please stop paying grown-ass men to hide and hunt children. There are plenty of pictures you could’ve published without the kids. Please delete. C’mon. Get with the times."

The post has since been deleted, but the popular account @commentsbycelebs shared the interaction, which you can see below:

"Thank for sharing," Lively commented on the above post. "One simple thing people can do is stop following and block any publications or handles who publish kid’s pictures. Feel free to report them. Or send a dm sharing why you don’t follow them. But it’s a simple way of only aligning with publications who have morality. And so many do. All are trying to service an audience. So if that audience makes it clear they don’t want something —like photos of children obtained by men frightening and stalking them— the publication or account will do what the audience wants. It’s the only way that so many have already stopped. Because the people demanded it. So thank you to everyone who’s made that difference already. And thank you again for sharing. It’s f*cking scary."

