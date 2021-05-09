Ryan Reynolds’ Sweet Mother’s Day Message to Blake Lively Got Weird Fast

✖

Happy Mother's Day! In honor of this special holiday, many people have taken to social media to celebrate the moms in their lives. Lots of celebrities are showcasing the women in their family today, including Ryan Reynolds. The actor known for playing Deadpool wrote a sweet message for his wife, Blake Lively. However, in classic Reynolds fashion, things got weird fast.

"It can’t be said enough… you’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares. I’m grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives. I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism. Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this. Or how you’d hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me. Either way, I’m lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother’s Day, my love," Reynolds wrote. You can check out his post below:

Reynolds and Lively often have fun with each other on social media. Whether it's funny Valentine's Day shenanigans, jokes about their birthdays, or Lively making Deadpool quips, there's no shortage of fun when it comes to the couple.

As for Reynolds' career, it was recently reported that Disney is moving ahead with a Deadpool 3 with new writers, Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, also confirmed that the movie will be rated R.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now," Feige told Collider, while adding some bad news: "It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Reynolds also recently wrapped filming The Adam Project for Netflix, a new sci-fi movie that is also set to star Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, Walker Scobell, Alex Mallari, Jr., Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana. The actor has been sharing some fun photos of the set featuring himself with Ruffalo, who plays his father in the movie.

