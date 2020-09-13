Ryan Reynolds Gets Trolled By Blake Lively Over Dog Birthday Post

✖

There are few people who have more fun on social media than Ryan Reynolds. Between feuding with Hugh Jackman and releasing commercials that instantly go viral, the actor known for playing Deadpool always has a noteworthy post on Instagram or Twitter. This week, Reynolds paid tribute to his dog on Instagram, and the post got a hilarious reaction from the actor's wife, Blake Lively.

“Happy Birthday, Bax. I’d bake you a cake, but it would kill you. Not because you’re a dog. Everything I bake is poison. If I had to go to war, I’d just bring a toaster oven,” Reynolds captioned a photo of him with his dog. “This is almost as sweet as the birthday post you did for me this year,” Lively replied. “I baked you a cake,” Reynolds added. You can check out the post below:

In addition to having fun interactions with his wife on the social media site, Reynolds also took to Instagram this week to reveal he was getting a COVID test in order to get back to filming Red Notice. The upcoming Netflix movie from writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence and Skyscraper) is also set to star Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. The film's production was halted earlier this year due to the pandemic, but it's set to resume this month in Atlanta. Gadot also posted a picture of her recent testing, which came soon after Johnson revealed he and his family were all recovering from the virus.

Recently, Reynolds made headlines when he announced the launch of The Group Effort Initiative, a new diversity and inclusion program that aims to develop talent from underrepresented groups in Hollywood. The program, run through his production banner Maximum Effort, plans to bring 10 to 20 trainees who are people of color or who are from marginalized communities regardless of age. Reynolds will pay to house and train them for his next feature film, giving them real-life film experience. The money to do it will come out of Reynolds' personal salary, and the idea will be to keep the trainees on set so that they can learn by doing.

Red Notice does not yet have a release date.