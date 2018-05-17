Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds Over Brad Pitt's Deadpool 2 Cameo

✖

There are many celebrity couples we can't help but love, but there are few who are as funny as Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. The stars known for Deadpool and Gossip Girl, respectively, are constantly trolling each other on social media. Whether it's funny Valentine's Day shenanigans or jokes about their birthdays, the couple always seems to be having a fun time. Recently, @cinephile.club took to Instagram to share a fun behind-the-scenes fact about Deadpool 2, and Lively had a hilarious reponse.

"Fun Fact: #RyanReynolds had revealed that Hollywood star #BradPitt wanted the actor to bring a cup of coffee for him as his fee for doing a cameo in 'Deadpool 2'. In the #Deadpool sequel, Pitt made a surprising blink-and-you-miss-it appearance as the meta-superhero's ally known as The Vanisher. 🔌,," the post read. "Weird... My husband didn’t invite me to set that day," Lively replied. You can check out the post below:

This seems like a fun opportunity to mention that Brad Pitt has won People's Sexiest Man Alive twice, but Reynolds has only won once. The winners of the award are always having fun with each other, so we're hoping this is something that has come up in Reynolds/Lively household.

Thankfully, Reynolds' days of playing Deadpool are far from over. It was recently reported that Disney is moving ahead with a Deadpool 3 with new writers, Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, also confirmed that the movie will be rated R.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now," Feige told Collider, while adding some bad news: "It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

As for Reynolds other projects, the actor recently wrapped filming The Adam Project for Netflix, a new sci-fi movie that is also set to star Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, Walker Scobell, Alex Mallari, Jr., Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana. The actor has been sharing some fun photos of the set featuring himself with Ruffalo, who plays his father in the movie.

Stay tuned for more updates on Deadpool 3!