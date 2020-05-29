Blake Lively Speaks Out After Ryan Reynolds Underwear Pic "Leaks" Online

✖

There are a lot of beloved celebrity couples out there, but few seem to be as fun as Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The actor known for Deadpool married the Gossip Girl star back in 2012, and they have a lot of laughs together on social media. Lively recently made fun of her husband's ponytail and her latest comment on an Instagram post has people cracking up. Recently, Digital satire artist Ronald McDonkey photoshopped Ryan's face onto someone who was posing in a Walmart wearing patriotic undies and a tiny t-shirt. The photo caught Lively’s attention, and her response was great.

“#ryanreynolds original photo by @dr_sharkman,” @ronaldmcdonkey posted. “Please stop stealing my personal photos,” Lively replied. You can check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram #ryanreynolds original photo by @dr_sharkman A post shared by Ronald McDonkey (@ronaldmcdonkey) on May 26, 2020 at 8:42am PDT

Looking good, Ryan! In addition to being a whole lot of fun, the celebrity couple has also been extremely generous during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple donated $1 million to coronavirus relief and Reynolds is donating 30% of his company Aviation Gin's online order proceeds to bartenders. Reynolds recently posted a hilarious video promoting CONQUER COVID-19 t-shirts. 100% of the proceeds go directly to supplying PPE to frontline workers, however, the shirt's plain design drew some criticism. In order to combat the "boring" shirt design, the actor made a funny clip with the hopes of making the shirts seem more appealing. In another recent video, Reynolds also shared a message about the coronavirus and joked about counting on celebrities during these trying times.

Recently, Lively was pulled into the ongoing "feud" between Reynolds and fellow X-Men movies star Hugh Jackman. The two recently declared a truce, but Jackman then said that he only did it out of concern for Lively. "It is not over, but look, we're in extraordinary times," Jackman said. "Deb actually said to me, 'Look, really, this is the time to rethink all that. Maybe it's time to build a bridge.' I wasn't ready for that, but actually Blake reached out. Blake and Deb have been brokering this thing and we came up with participating in the all-in challenge. Whoever wins, we're going to go and do a lemonade stand together. That's how much I really want to support the frontline workers and make sure people have food and all of that sort of thing. But listen, we've been reaching out to Blake, we talk to her because imagine, can you imagine being stuck in the house with Ryan? It must be brutal for her. So really, we're reaching out."

We sure hope these couples continue having fun together!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.