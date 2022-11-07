Blue Moon Brewing Company is Baking Up Pies for the Holidays

We're in the first full week of November and not only does that mean that people are firmly in their fall spirit, but they're also looking forward to the holidays as well, particularly Thanksgiving which is coming up in just over two weeks. While October was a season for all things pumpkin and cozy, November is perhaps an even bigger food month and for good reason: it's pie time. That's right, with the holidays right around the corner, November is a time for pies and now an unexpected brand is giving pies their time to shine with a new partnership. On Monday, Blue Moon Brewing Company announced that, for a limited time this holiday season, they're swapping out their iconic orange wheel garnish for something truly sweet. The brand is partnering with mini baked goods queen Melissa Ben-Ishay for a line of miniature pies just in time for the holiday season.

According to Blue Moon, they worked with Ben-Ishay to craft three premium pie recipes created to pair perfectly with three of Blue Moon's beers: iconic Blue Moon, Blue Moon LightSky, and Moon Haze. You can check out the delicious details below.

• Blue Moon – Spiced Citrus Pumpkin Pie: Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale, the beer brewed with Valencia orange peel and coriander is best paired with the most iconic of pies. The Spiced Citrus Pumpkin Pie is a classic pumpkin pie with an elevated twist. This pie incorporates dashes of coriander and orange zest that compliment the subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma of Belgian White.

• Blue Moon LightSky – Tropic Sky Pie: LightSky is a light wheat beer, brewed with real citrus peel for a lighter, exceptional taste. The Tropic Sky Pie is packed with a delicious mango and pineapple custard filling that compliments the surprising and refreshing flavors of LightSky Citrus Wheat and Tropical Wheat.

• Moon Haze – Coconut Citrus Pie: Moon Haze is a juicy hazy beer with bold tropical, coconut flavors and a heavy tropical citrus aroma. The sweet, bright citrus and tropical coconut of the Coconut Citrus Pie balances Moon Haze's hoppiness, while complementing the juicy flavor profile. A light coconut filling with juicy oranges are the perfect companion to this heartier Hazy Pale Ale.

"Whenever I come up with a new cupcake flavor or write a new recipe, I'm focused on getting the perfect bite. With the Blue Moon Pie Pints, you get the perfect bite and sip!" Melissa Ben-Ishay, CEO and co-founder of Baked by Melissa said in a statement. "As a long-time fan of Blue Moon, I was thrilled to work alongside their brewmasters to create recipes that complemented some of my favorite beers. These Pie Pints add such fun and festive flair to any holiday table this season."

Pie lovers can get their hands on the goods starting today, Monday, November 7th through Friday, November 11th by going to BlueMoonPiePints.com. There, customers can purchase limited quantity of Blue Moon Pie Pints (three packs per day). Per Blue Moon, all of the pints are baked fresh by bakers at Brooklyn's Pie Corps. Also, if you miss your chance to order one, you can enter to win as well here. And for the truly adventurous who want to bake rather than buy, you can find the recipes online here — and full-size versions of the recipes are also available.

Will you be checking out Blue Moon Pie Pints? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!