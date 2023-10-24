Taco Tuesday: New Jersey Becomes Last State to Free Trademarker

This Taco Tuesday, the masses are celebrating with the news that New Jersey has released the state-level trademark on the weekly holiday. Earlier this year, Taco Bell announced its intentions to free the trademark, owned by Taco John’s in 49 of the 50 states. In New Jersey, the mark belonged to Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar, a taco joint that has now loosened its grasp on the trademark.

“Taco Tuesday has always been a source of pride for my family and our restaurant, but we recognize Taco Tuesday is widely celebrated and embraced beyond our four walls,” Gregory Gregory, co-owner of Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar, said in a statement released by Taco Bell. “We’re excited to share Taco Tuesday with the entire New Jersey community and though we’ve relinquished the trademark registration, you can bet Taco Tuesdays will live on at Gregory’s forever.”

Though Taco Bell has taken charge of the movement, many other outfits have joined the cause in getting the trademark available for everyone including TacoTuesday.com

“When we set out to free Taco Tuesday, we did it for all who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos,” incoming Taco Bell Chief Executive Officer Sean Tresvant added. “Taco Bell wants everyone to have the opportunity to celebrate Taco Tuesday, including Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar. Thanks to Gregory’s choice to relinquish the trademark registration, New Jersey businesses and fans can fully enjoy Taco Tuesday, effective immediately.”

Gregory’s Taco Tuesday trademark was first filed in 1982, and the restaurant says it has served over two million tacos since then.

“I am grateful for all parties involved, I believe Taco John’s did the right thing, and I deeply respect that, Taco Tuesday belongs to everyone. Now restaurants around the United States can freely celebrate Taco Tuesday without fear of retribution,” TacoTuesday.com owner Pam Waitt said in a statement after Taco John’s release was made public earlier this year. “Restaurants depend on Taco Tuesdays to help their bottom line and millions of people love celebrating it. When something becomes as popular as Taco Tuesday, it cultivates a sense of familiarity and happiness among taco fans.”

Enjoy your Taco Tuesday, friends.