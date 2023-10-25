Coffee Mate Gets In On the Iced Coffee Trend

Coffee Mate is getting in on the coffee game — and not with a new creamer. On Monday, the brand announced that they are launching their own iced coffee in two flavors — French vanilla and caramel. The new product speaks to the increased popularity of iced coffee and also marks the first time in Coffee Mate’s history that they’ve introduced a product outside of creamers. The new flavors are available in select retailers nationwide now.

“Enjoying cold coffee year-round has become a ‘personality trait’ for many coffee drinkers who are choosing iced over everything,” Leonardo Aizpuru, Nestle Vice President of Brand Marketing for the Beverage and Business Unit said in a statement. “This growing love for iced coffee — especially among Gen Z — presented an idea opportunity for Coffee Mate to move beyond creamers for the first time in its 60+ years since inception. We’re excited to fuel our fans in a new way with a ready-to-drink iced coffee that gives consumers an easy, yet indulgent way to enjoy at home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As was noted, Coffee Mate Iced Coffee comes in two flavors, French Vanilla and Caramel. It has a suggested retail price of $4.99 for a 50 fl oz bottle. According to the brand both flavors feature smooth coffee balanced with Coffee Mate liquid creamer that all you have to do is pour over ice to enjoy. Each bottle contains around 5 servings and contains 25% less sugar than most dairy-based iced coffees.

Mean Girls Coffee Mate Creamer Is Coming Soon

In other Coffee Mate news, the brand recently announced that beginning in January, a new Mean Girls Pink Frosting Flavored Creamer inspired by the Paramount Pictures comedy will roll out to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary.

“We’re not a regular creamer; we’re a cool creamer. That’s why Coffee mate is thrilled to debut the category’s first-ever pink creamer with Paramount’s iconic Mean Girls movie,” said Leonardo Aizpuru, Nestlé Vice President of Brand Marketing for the Beverage Division and Business Unit. “This partnership gives our fans a chance to add a splash of pink to their coffee, as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of this nostalgic, quotable film.”

For fans wanting to get the Plastics-approved creamer, this is what you need to know. The limited-edition creamer will be available beginning in January at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide. It comes in a 32 fl. oz bottle with a suggested retail price of $4.69.

Will you be trying Coffee Mate’s new iced coffees? Let us know in the comment section!