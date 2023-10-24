Hostess and Voortman Reveal Winter Snack Lineup

With Halloween just days away and despite fall very much being in full swing, it’s time to start looking ahead to the winter season. With the most wonderful time of year soon to be upon us, that means that seasonal snacks and treats are going to start appearing on store shelves in the coming weeks and Hostess and Voortman have announced their winter 2003 lineups — including some returning holiday favorites. The treats are set to start hitting shelves in late November.

From Hostess, three beloved winter favorites are coming back this year: Holiday CupCakes, Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Donettes, and Holiday Chocolate Drizzle Baby Bundts. All three treats will be available for a limited time.

• Holiday CupCakes: A fluffy yellow cake and a signature crème filling, topped with white frosting and red sprinkles, available in 8-count, 11.57-ounce multi-packs as well as 2-count, 2.89-ounce single-serve packages for on-the-go snacking.

• Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Donettes: An airy chocolate cake finished with a sweet marshmallow-flavored glaze for a delicious flavor that tastes just like everyone’s favorite holiday beverage, available in 10-ounce bags as well as 3-ounce single-serve packages.

• Holiday Chocolate Drizzle Baby Bundts: A soft chocolate cake topped with a delightful chocolate drizzle, available in 8-count, 10-ounce multi-packs.

On the Voortman side, their holiday lineup includes a variety of festive holiday flavors for their iconic wafers — including Eggnog

and Candy Cane — as well as some seasonal cookies as well. You can check out the full list for yourself below.

• Eggnog Wafers: Baked with real nutmeg, this classic holiday beverage-inspired snack has a rich and creamy flavor in a 10.6-ounce package.

• Candy Cane Wafers: Cool peppermint-flavored crème meets crisp wafer layers in a 10.6-ounce package.

• Chocolate Mint Wafers: Crisp wafers sandwiched between refreshing mint chocolate-flavored crème in a 10.6-ounce package.

• Gingerbread Cookies: Baked with the warm spiciness of real ginger and topped with red sugar in a 7.76-ounce resealable package.

• Assorted Festive Cookies: Shortbread cookies in various holiday shapes sprinkled with red and green sugar in a 7.76-ounce resealable package.

• Holiday Gingerbread Cookies: Gingerbread people-shaped cookies baked with the warm spiciness of real ginger and topped with red sugar in a 12.3-ounce stand-up bag.

• Holiday Treats: Snowman-, star- and tree-shaped shortbread cookies sprinkled with red, white and green sugar in a 12.34-ounce stand-up bag.

In Other Holiday Food News

Hostess and Voortman aren’t the only brands announcing their holiday lineups. Goldfish recently announced the launch of their new Goldfish Elf Maple Syrup Flavored Grahams, inspired by the beloved holiday favorite film, Elf. Pepperidge Farm also announced their new Holiday Nog Chessmen cookies, a first-ever seasonal flavor of the iconic cookie that will be available for a limited time along with the brand’s other holiday favorites, including Mint Brussels, Linzer Snowball, and Milano Slices Peppermint.

Will you be checking out Hostess and Voortman’s holiday treats? Let us know in the comments.