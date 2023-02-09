Burger King Releases Its Infamous Whopper Jingles on Spotify

In recent months, across countless NFL games and other television events, one company's commercials have taken on a life of their own — Burger King. The fast food chain's new advertisement campaign, which began with a jingle highlighting their signature Whopper, has burrowed into viewers' minds and inspired countless memes and parodies. While the lyrics to many of these songs are arguably simple, the tune has been undeniably catchy — and now, you can stream it whenever you want. Earlier this month, Burger King officially released two EPs of their "You Rule" jingles on Spotify.

These not only include the signature "Whopper Whopper Whopper" and "Chicken Chicken Chicken" songs, but variations like "King on a Budget" and "Burger Cheese Burger Cheese." We apologize in advance for how these tracks might ruin your 2023 Spotify Wrapped.

Why are Burger King's jingles popular?

A recent breakdown from The Inquirer outlined the unlikely popularity — for better or worse — of the new Burger King jingles.

"Many research studies have shown that music in advertising does increase consumer attention and interest," Temple University professor Jennifer Lovrinic Freeman says in the report. "This is especially true when people are multi-tasking with multiple devices, which is nearly always the case when people are watching TV or online shows."

What are Burger King's new items?

Earlier this year, Burger King launched three new chicken sandwiches as part of an "International Chicken Sandwich" lineup: the American Original Chicken Sandwich, the Italian Original Sandwich, and the new Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich. The sandwiches, of course, were accompanied by a jingle.

The Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich is described as featuring a lightly breaded chicken patty layered with spicy queso sauce and crispy jalapenos on a long sesame seed bun. The American Original Sandwich consists of a lightly breaded chicken patty topped with crisp lettuce and creamy mayonnaise on a long sesame seed bun while the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich features an original long white meat chicken patty, lightly breaded and topped with two slices of mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a long sesame seed bun. The American Original Chicken Sandwich is a regular menu item, and the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich is a fan-favorite that appears on the Burger King menu periodically, but this is the first time we've seen the Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich. Previous iterations of the International Original Chicken Sandwich lineup have included the French Original Chicken Sandwich, which was a variation on a chicken cordon bleu with mayonnaise, ham and Swiss cheese. The International Chicken Sandwiches lineup was first introduced by Burger King in 1988.