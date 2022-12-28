Burger King Launching New International Original Chicken Sandwich Lineup in January

Burger King is shaking up their International Chicken Sandwich lineup in the new year. According to Chewboom, the fast-food chain is set to launch the menu lineup on Thursday, January 5, 2023, with the menu consisting of three items: the American Original Chicken Sandwich, the Italian Original Sandwich, and the new Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich. While the official launch date for the menu — which will be available at participating locations nationwide — is January 5th, the report also indicates that some locations may be offering the menu a bit earlier.

The Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich is described as featuring a lightly breaded chicken patty layered with spicy queso sauce and crispy jalapenos on a long sesame seed bun. The American Original Sandwich consists of a lightly breaded chicken patty topped with crisp lettuce and creamy mayonnaise on a long sesame seed bun while the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich features an original long white meat chicken patty, lightly breaded and topped with two slices of mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a long sesame seed bun. The American Original Chicken Sandwich is a regular menu item, and the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich is a fan-favorite that appears on the Burger King menu periodically, but this is the first time we've seen the Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich. Previous iterations of the International Original Chicken Sandwich lineup have included the French Original Chicken Sandwich, which was a variation on a chicken cordon bleu with mayonnaise, ham and Swiss cheese. The International Chicken Sandwiches lineup was first introduced by Burger King in 1988.

Burger King's updated International Original Chicken Sandwich lineup is just the latest "entry" of sorts in the ongoing chicken sandwich wars. In November, Popeyes, who launched the entire chicken sandwich wars saga in the first place a few years ago with its first-ever chicken sandwich, unveiled their Blackened Chicken Sandwich. Wingstop also got into the game this year with a mega-viral chicken sandwich that sold out in record time soon after launch. Considering the popularity of chicken sandwiches generally — something that doesn't seem to be slowing down as we close out 2022 — it will be interesting to see how fans react to Burger King's new lineup as we kick off 2023.

What do you think? Will you be giving Burger King's new International Original Chicken Sandwich lineup a try? Are you excited to try the new Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!