Burger King Introduces Ghost Pepper Whopper With Spooktacular Orange Bun

Fast-food joints are celebrating Halloween in a big way this year. Krispy Kreme has momentarily changed its name to Krispy Skreme, Mars is releasing green Snickers, and Burger King is releasing its spiciest burger yet with some added spooky season flare. Tuesday, the burger joint unveiled the Ghost Pepper Whopper, a spicy take on the chain's flagship sandwich.

This time around, the Ghost Pepper Whopper features spicy queso in lieu of mayo or dressing and a special ghost pepper cheese, making it one of the chain's spiciest offerings ever. The burger and its ingredients are then sandwiched between an orange bun that's topped with black sesame seeds, the two iconic colors of Halloween.

The burger is available beginning immediately and should be at most participating locations nationwide by October 18th. "Trick, or treat? This Halloween, Burger King® Guests can have both," the chain said in a press release. "The Home of the Whopper is adding an electromagnetic field ghost detector within the BK App and inviting its Royal Perks Members to discover whether they have paranormal activity in their house. Guests who use the Home of the Ghosts feature in the app are in for a spooky surprise: a meal for two featuring the new limited time Ghost Pepper Whopper."

As you might expect, the internet already can't get enough of the offering. Nostalgia buff @DinosaurDracula said it's one of his favorite burger offerings ever.

"Behold, Burger King's new GHOST PEPPER WHOPPER, a beast of a burger with Halloween orange buns!" the tweeter said Tuesday morning. "It's easily my favorite of the spooky Whoppers they've done. Spicy queso, ghost pepper cheese and other stomach-busters. Out now!"

Another burger fiend wished it was something beyond a limited time only. "Burger King's Ghost Pepper Whopper! My goodness it's so good!!" @HappyUniverese19 said. "Wish they had this all ready round."

The newly announced BK Royal Perks awards will be available to BK app users between October 17th and October 31st.