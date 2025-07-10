Fantastic Four Star Julian McMahon’s Cause of Death Confirmed

After last week’s somber news that Julian McMahon had passed away at the age of 56 following a private battle with cancer, the actor’s cause of death has been revealed. The Australian actor, who was known for his roles in the Fantastic Four films, on the WB series Charmed, and as the colead of Fox’s Nip/Tuck died from lung metastasis as a result of head and neck metastatic cancer according to McMaghon’s Cremation Approval Summary Report from the Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office in Florida, first obtained by People. The report goes on to detail that the manner of McMahon’s death was ruled as natural, and his remains have since been cremated.

McMahon’s widow, Kelly Paniagua, broke the news of his passing on July 2nd in a statement, which read, “With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer.”

She went on to share that McMahon’s “deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible” with his craft, and asked for time and privacy while she and her family grieved the loss.

McMahon Remembered by His Fantastic Four Co-Stars

Since the announcement of McMahon’s death, there has been an outpouring of support from fans, as well as from collaborators from the various projects he starred in. Perhaps most notably, McMahon brought Marvel villain Victor von Doom, aka Doctor Doom, to the big screen in 2005’s Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. His co-star, Ioan Gruffudd, who played Reed Richards opposite McMahon, took to Instagram to share his fond memories of working with McMahon and his condolences to the actor’s family. Gurffudd described “every encounter” with McMahon as “a joy.”

Michael Chiklis, who played Ben Grimm, aka The Thing in the Fantastic Four films, similarly took to X to pay tribute to the actor, sharing a photo of himself, McMahon, and co-star Jessica Alba grinning widely at a press event.

I’m devastated to hear of the passing of my friend Julian. Life is so precious and fragile. My condolences to his family. RIP Jules. pic.twitter.com/yJdK7AAcBr — Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) July 5, 2025

McMahon’s Charmed Co-Star Urges Fans to “Stop” Using AI in Their Tributes to Him

Many of McMahon’s Charmed co-stars also took to social media. McMahon played Cole Turner, the love interest of Alyssa Milano’s character, Phoebe Halliwell, on the show. First introduced in the third season of Charmed, Halliwell and Turner got married in the series before McMahon’s character got turned into the half-demon Belthazor, which unsurprisingly drove a wedge through their relationship. But off-camera, Milano counted McMahon as a “dear friend,” fittingly describing him as “magic.”

Yet in addition to the touching, heartfelt post she shared on Instagram honoring McMahon, Milano also urged fans to refrain from using AI-generated images in their tributes to him.

“Charmed fans/accounts! I love and appreciate you so much but please stop using Al to fabricate emotion from Julian McMahon’s death,” Milano said in a note posted to her Instagram story. “It is totally unessessary (sic) when there are real moments you can use from his nearly 35 years in the public eye. And please be considerate to Julian’s grieving family and friends during this difficult time.”

McMahon is survived by his wife and his 25-year-old daughter Madison from his previous marriage to Brooke Burns.