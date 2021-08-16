Marvel's What If? Teases Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa In Next Episodes

✖

Marvel's What If...? series on Disney+ is dropping its own Spoiler of sorts: that Chadwick Boseman will return as T'Challa in the next episode of the Disney+ series. We already know that Boseman's (first) episode of What If...? will re-imagine T'Challa's life, veering away from his destiny as Black Panther as he becomes the boy selected to be taken into space by the Ravagers and grows up to be Star-Lord. The merging of the Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther franchises is one that Marvel fans are definitely excited to see, and a hype-worthy way to build more attention for What If...? in its second episode.

Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa will officially return in the upcoming #WhatIf episode pic.twitter.com/AARMP6xqYl — Cosmic Media (@CosmicMedia_) August 16, 2021

Marvel fans were openly emotional when the trailers for What If...? dropped, giving fans' ears one last taste of Chadwick Boseman's iconic performance as T'Challa. Hearing Boseman's voice in What If...? brought fans to tears in some cases; the fact that Boseman recorded multiple episodes of What If...? also remains one of the biggest draws for viewers to check out the series.

Jeffrey Wright headlines What If...? as the enigmatic cosmic entity known as The Watcher. While speaking to EW, Wright talked about what it was like getting to work with Chadwick Boseman before his passing:

"I was really moved to hear Chadwick Boseman voice T'Challa again as he does in the show. I actually first met him when Black Panther was being introduced at Comic-Con. We saw each other from time to time after that and just to watch him grow as an actor and watch him take on this character, to see what that character meant, and to understand that he was doing that while facing serious challenges, I just find to be on the level of heroism that Black Panther himself is on."

"So to be a part of just a little bit of what some of his last work is is really special," Wright added. "And I can't wait for folks to just hear him."

Chadwick Boseman's episode of Marvel's What If...? will stream on Disney+ this Wednesday.