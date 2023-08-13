Cheetos Mac 'n Cheese Teams Up With Project Runway Alum For New MACrame Merch Line

Cheetos Mac 'N Cheese is spicing things up this fall, but this time it's not something you can put on your plate. The brand recently announced that they are teaming up with Project Runway alum Coral Castillo for the Cheetos Mac 'N Cheese x Coral Castillo MAC'rame Collection to bring a Cheetos-inspired twist to fashion. The new collection, which features sneakers and a waist bag, feature macrame designs in colors matching the three flavor varieties of Cheetos Mac 'n Cheese: Bold & Cheesy, Cheesy Jalapeno, and Flamin' Hot.

"Being in fashion requires you to be bold and break the rules a little, so it was refreshing to work with a brand like CHEETOS Mac 'N Cheese that embraces that," said Castillo. "I drew inspiration from the vibrant and bold brand flavors and gave them a macramé interpretation, which was both fun and challenging because this was my first-time designing shoes. Luckily, I'm no stranger to fashion challenges and I was ready for this new adventure. I'm proud of this collaboration and can't wait to see people wearing these pieces."

• The MAC-Top Sneakers: A fun twist on one of Chester Cheetah's signature apparel pieces. The MAC-Tops are fitted with Castillo's handmade macramé designs and lined with cheetah print on the insole and shoe tongue. Fans can show their love of CHEETOS Mac 'N Cheese with every step they take in these sneakers, which include a custom orange outsole with the CHEETOS logo and spiral noodle shapes.

• The Fanny MAC: Remember our CHEETOS Mac 'N Cheese Fanny Mac from last summer? Well, we've brought it back with a MAC'ramé touch to add functional couture to your fit. With Castillo's handmade macramé and CHEETOS' bold flavor, it features a corkscrew noodle zipper, smooth cheetah print-lining, and an adjustable faux leather strap with handmade macramé details. Best of all, the Fanny MAC is also designed to fit a 5.9 oz box of CHEETOS Mac 'N Cheese to help you take your favorite mac anywhere.

"The CHEETOS Mac 'N Cheese x Coral Castillo MAC'ramé Collection embodies how we would like to shake up this comfort category in a bold way that is distinctly CHEETOS," said Kristin Kroepfl, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Quaker Foods North America at PepsiCo. "Whether it's your mac and cheese or your personal style, this collaboration celebrates stepping outside of your comfort zone, and we could not have found a better creative partner than Coral to bring this to life."

If you want to get your hands on the Cheetos Mac 'N Cheese x Coral Castillo Mac'rame Collection, this is what you need to know. From now until September 8th, fans can enter by going to this website. Thirty people will be chosen at random to receive a pair of the MAC Tops and fifteen will be chosen to receive a Fanny MAC.

Will you be trying to win this unique collection? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!