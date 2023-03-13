Chips Ahoy! Kicks Off 60th Birthday With Ultimate Celebration on a Yacht

2023 Marks the 60th birthday of beloved cookie brand Chips Ahoy! and while the brand did get a jump on the festivities earlier this year with the launch of their Chewy Confetti Cake Cookies in January, it's time to really party and they're doing it in a big way: on a boat. On Monday, Chips Ahoy! announced that they are kicking off their birthday in truly epic fashion for their 60th by hosting the ultimate celebration on a private yacht — and two lucky fans will get to come aboard.

According to the brand, two lucky fans and their friends will get to celebrate Chips Ahoy! and their big birthday in Miami as part of the Happiest Birthday Party. The winners will sail on a Chips Ahoy! branded yacht and spend the day relaxing on cookie shaped water floaties, sipping espresso martini mocktails, and feasting on Chips Ahoy! ice cream sandwiches all while being entertained by a live DJ.

"Chips Ahoy! is 'Here for Happy' and we know birthdays are some of the happiest times of year for everyone, no matter how old you are," said Sabrina Sierant, Senior Director, Chips Ahoy!. "We are always looking for ways to up the ante when it comes to celebrating, so this year, we're excited to offer some of our biggest fans the chance to have the most memorable, happiest birthday celebration ever through our sweepstakes."

In addition to the party on the yacht, which is the Grand Prize, 300 other winners will get to join in on the fun by receiving limited-edition Chips Ahoy! Happiest Party Kits that include everything they need for a killer birthday party, including a branded Bluetooth speaker, disposable camera, Chips Ahoy! cookies and custom branded inspired merch designed by designer Vandy The Pink. The sweepstakes runs from March 13th through May 15th. You can enter the sweepstakes here.

On top of all of that, fans can purchase their very own Happiest Party kit exclusively via the NTWRK app for 24-hours following the live episode drop on April 7th at 5 p.m. ET. And of course, fans can continue to celebrate year-round with the Chew Confetti Cake Flavored Cookies which are available at grocery stores nationwide.

"We all know that Chips Ahoy! is here for the happy. Now, for its 60th birthday, it's here for the party!" said Natalie Gadbois, Senior Brand Manager, Chips Ahoy! "Our chewy cookies introduce new tastes, flavors and sensory experiences that we know Gen-Z looks for, while still keeping the same, familiar Chips Ahoy! cookie quality fans of all ages have come to know and love. With colorful rainbow sprinkles mixed in with irresistible confetti cake flavor, Chips Ahoy! Chewy Confetti Cake Flavored Cookies taste great on their own or can be paired with ice cream for one deliciously happy treat!"

Chips Ahoy! first debuted in 1963. Over the years, the cookies have come in different variations including the original in the iconic blue packaging, the chewy, chunky, and more. There have also been various flavor variations as well, including a Hershey's Fudge Filled version released in 2021 and the Sour Patch Kids version released in 2020. The brand remains one of the most popular cookies in the world.