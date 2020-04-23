Sour Patch Kids Chips Ahoy Cookies are Coming in May

✖

If you've ever wished that you could have a Chips Ahoy cookie that isn't just sweet but is a little sour, too, you're about to be incredibly happy. Nabisco is launching a new, limited edition Chips Ahoy! Sour Patch Kids cookie. The intriguing flavor is just the latest collaboration for the beloved cookie brand which also recently released a Hershey's cookie flavor and a Reese's Pieces cookie flavor as well.

The new Chips Ahoy! Sour Patch Kids cookie is pretty straight forward, taking the classic chocolate chip cookie and pairing it with pieces of sweet and sour Sour Patch Kids candy. The limited-edition cookie offers a complex flavor profile that is described as a "bold experience that will leave you (and your taste buds) talking!"

Candy Funhouse, an online candy store, posted about the new cookie flavor earlier this month, noting that the team up of two iconic American brands was "not your average cookie," though some fans commented that the cookies looked a bit like fruitcake more than a cookie with Sour Patch Kids candies.

As we noted, the Chips Ahoy! Sour Patch Kids cookies are limited edition, so if you're wanting to give this unique collaboration a try, you'll want to do so once they hit store shelves and there isn't too much time to wait for that. They're expected to hit store shelves nationwide in May -- though some lucky consumers have already seen them out in the wild so it might be worth checking your own local store. The MSRP for a package of the cookies is $2.95.

And these Chips Ahoy! Sour Patch Kids cookies aren't the only interesting cookie offering for those looking for something outside the norm to snack on. Oreo recently released their limited-edition tiramisu flavor. That flavor was one what has been teased since December with fans eagerly awaiting its arrival on store shelves.

Chips Ahoy! Sour Patch Kids cookies will debut in May.

Will you be giving this new cookie combination a try? Do you prefer to keep your sour and sweet snacks separate? What other collaborations would you like to see Chips Ahoy! take on? Let us know in the comments below.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.