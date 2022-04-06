Chips Ahoy Teams Up With Boys & Girls Clubs of America for Limited-Edition Cookie Pack

Fans of Chips Ahoy cookies might notice something a little different about packages of the iconic cookie on store shelves soon. That’s because Chips Ahoy is teaming up with Boys & Girls Clubs of America for the “Follow Your Art” campaign, committing to a $1 million donation to help fund Boys & Girls Clubs of America art programs through 2024 and, as part of the campaign, are releasing special limited-edition cookies that feature blue coated candy pieces inspired by the BGCA’s brand colors and packaging featuring designs inspired by six BGCA teens, each of whom won a nationwide contest to have their artwork featured.

“We’re proud to launch this campaign to help bring happiness to our fans — not just with our cookies, but from making a difference with one of their big passion points, the arts and self-expression — all while giving back to our communities through a great organization,” Julia Rosenbloom, Brand Manager, Chips Ahoy at Mondelez International said. “The reality is that art education is being deprioritized and the Chips Ahoy Follow your Art program was created to help give more tens access to art programming they need and deserve. We hope this helps more teens find their happy place.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As was mentioned, the limited-edition cookies feature blue coated candy pieces and packaging that features designed inspired by six BGCA teens who won a nationwide contest. In addition to being featured on the packaging, each winning member’s Club received $2500 from Chips Ahoy. The special, limited-edition packs are available in Walmart stores beginning this week and then roll out nationwide by May with a suggested retail price of $3.59.

In addition to the limited-edition cookies, consumers can also participate in the Chips Ahoy Follow Your Art sweepstakes, which triggers an additional $1 donation, up to $100,000, to BGCA art programs for every entry from April 4 through June 30th. In addition to the donation, 20 grand prize winners will receive $1000 prize packages to support t hem in pursuit of their artistic passion while 100 first prize winners will be gifted a $250 gift card to an online retailer that sells the necessary supplies to help them follow their art and passion. To enter the Follow Your Art sweepstakes, just head to Twitter or Instagram and follow @chipsahoy and post a photo or video of the creative passion that makes you happiest with the hashtags #cafollowyourart and #sweepstakes. You can also visit CAFollowYourArt.com to complete the registration form and express the creative passion that makes you happy.

Will you be checking out the Chips Ahoy Follow Your Art campaign? Let us know in the comment section!