Chocolate Dunkaroos Are Officially Back

Back in April, snack fans rejoiced when it was announced that Chocolate Dunkaroos would be returning to store shelves this summer. The news followed the general return of the vanilla flavor of the iconic '90s lunch snack staple in 2020. Now, snack fans can rejoice once again because that promised return of Chocolate Dunkaroos is finally here. The beloved snack is finally back on store shelves.

Dunkaroos were first launched in 1990 and soon became a popular lunchbox staple. However, the treat left the United States market in 2012, though they remained available in Canada until 2018. Originally, Dunkaroos were available in five different shapes with chocolate or vanilla frosting, and by 1993, they'd introduced flavors such as Chocolate Chip, Cinnamon, Peanut Butter, and Rainbow Sprinkles. Vanilla Dunkaroos returned last year, but now chocolate variety is back as well.

The Chocolate Dunkaroos feature a snack package made ready to dunk with a duo of vanilla cookies and chocolate frosting. And make no mistake, Dunkaroos remain very popular despite their relatively recent overall return. Videos with the hashtag "DunkaroosDip" have been viewed more than 5 million times on TikTok to date. Beyond that, there have been new Dunkaroo innovations launched in the past year as well, including Betty Crocker's "mega" Dunkaroos and even a Dunkaroos cereal. One could say that this is certainly a case of nostalgia being very, very sweet.

“We’re thrilled to relaunch Dunkaroos in the U.S. after years of it only being available in Canada,” Jeff Caswell, president of Snacks at General Mills said in a statement when Dunkaroos returned last year. “For those who grew up in the ‘90s, the original cookie-frosting combo represents the taste, color, and fun of being a kid during that decade. We know there’s a lot of love for Dunkaroos, and fans everywhere have been asking for it. We’re excited to help ‘90s kids relive all the best parts of childhood.”

If you're looking to get your hands on Chocolate Dunkaroos, here's what you need to know. When it was first announced that the flavor was returning, it was noted that fans could find them at 7-Eleven, Circle K, and grocery stores nationwide. We also now know that they will retail for a suggested price of $1.79 per 1.5 oz tray.

Are you excited that Chocolate Dunkaroos are back? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!