Chris Evans’ Dog Dodger Is Cone-Free in New Photo

Dodger the dog is looking good! Last week, Chris Evans' best pal had to have hip surgery, and the Captain America star was updating fans on the pup's status. After sharing that Dodger was in recovery and "enjoying some well-deserved pain meds," things were looking good for the doggo despite his "cone of shame." Now, Evans has returned to Instagram with a new pic of Dodger, who is officially cone-free.

"Couple of kings," Evans wrote. You can check out the adorable photo of Dodger and his stuffed pal in the Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram Couple of kings A post shared by Chris Evans (@chrisevans) on Aug 2, 2020 at 9:11am PDT

There's been tons of fun Dodger content online over the last couple of years. Evans previously posted a heartwarming photo of himself with Dodger on Valentine’s Day, and their beautiful reunion video went viral back in 2017. Being cute isn’t Dodger's only talent: he can also sing! Not too long ago, Evans also shared a look at Dodger in the famous Knives Out sweater.

Earlier this month, Evans made headlines when he sent a heartwarming message to a young boy who saved his sister from a not-so-friendly dog. Evans told the boy in his video, “I read your story, I saw what you did. I’m sure you’ve heard this a bunch of times over the last couple of days. But, let me be the first one to tell you, ‘Pal, you’re a hero.’ What you did was so brave and so selfless, your sister is so luck to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you. I’m gonna track down your address and I’m gonna send you an official Captain America shield, because pal, you deserve it. Keep being the man you are, we need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough. But, based on what I’ve seen, there’s not much that could slow you down.”

Evans wasn't the only Marvel hero to reach out to Walker. Chris Hemsworth (Thor) took to social media to praise Walker's heroic act, and Tom Holland (Spider-Man) invited him to the set of Marvel's Spider-Man 3. Last week, Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) also posted a message for Walker, praising his actions.

Avengers: Endgame and more Chris Evans led Marvel films are currently available to stream on Disney+.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.