Chris Evans Shares Photo of His Dog Dodger Post-Surgery

Chris Evans has shared yet another update on his dog's surgery. Recently, the Captain America star announced that his best pal, Dodger, would be getting surgery this week. Yesterday, Evans let fans know that the surgery went well and Dodger will "now be enjoying some well-deserved pain meds over the next few days." Considering Dodger is one of the most famous dogs out there, fans have been eager for updates, and Evans has continued to deliver. Today, the actor took to social media to share a photo of his pup resting.

"The comforts of home.... #recoverybegins," Evans wrote. Many people have commented on Evans' post, including his Avengers: Endgame co-star, Jeremy Renner. "Recover quick," the Hawkeye actor replied. You can check out the photo of Dodger below:

View this post on Instagram The comforts of home.... #recoverybegins A post shared by Chris Evans (@chrisevans) on Jul 25, 2020 at 11:16am PDT

There's been tons of fun Dodger content online over the last couple of years. Evans previously posted a heartwarming photo of himself with Dodger on Valentine’s Day, and their beautiful reunion video went viral back in 2017. Being cute isn’t Dodger's only talent: he can also sing! Not too long ago, Evans also shared a look at Dodger in the famous Knives Out sweater.

Earlier this month, Evans made headlines when he sent a heartwarming message to a young boy who saved his sister from a not-so-friendly dog. Evans told the boy in his video, “I read your story, I saw what you did. I’m sure you’ve heard this a bunch of times over the last couple of days. But, let me be the first one to tell you, ‘Pal, you’re a hero.’ What you did was so brave and so selfless, your sister is so luck to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you. I’m gonna track down your address and I’m gonna send you an official Captain America shield, because pal, you deserve it. Keep being the man you are, we need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough. But, based on what I’ve seen, there’s not much that could slow you down.”

Evans wasn't the only Marvel hero to reach out to Walker. Chris Hemsworth (Thor) took to social media to praise Walker's heroic act, and Tom Holland (Spider-Man) invited him to the set of Marvel's Spider-Man 3. This week, Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) also posted a message for Walker, praising his actions.

