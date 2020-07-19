Tom Holland Invites Bridger Walker to Visit Spider-Man 3 Set After Heroic Rescue

✖

This week, a six-year-old boy named Bridger Walker made headlines after he saved his little sister from a dog attack. Walker ended up getting bitten on the cheek several times before pulling his sibling out of harm’s way. The young boy told his aunt, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” The story caught the attention of many, including some Avengers. Both Chris Evans (Captain America) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor) took to social media to praise Walker's heroic act. Well, they're not the last Marvel stars to reach out to Walker. Nikki Walker, Bridger's aunt, recently took to Instagram to share a phone call from Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland.

"A Conversation with Spider-Man. When dreams come true," @nicolenoelwalker posted. "We are all so proud of you and your little sister is so lucky to have someone like you," Holland says in the phone call. After Bridger revealed that his favorite Avenger is Spider-Man, Holland offered up an invitation. "We're gonna be shooting Spider-Man 3, and if you ever want to come to set and hang out, see the Spider-Man suit up close and hang out with us, you're always welcome." You can watch the full video below:

View this post on Instagram When dreams come true. A post shared by Nikki Walker (@nicolenoelwalker) on Jul 16, 2020 at 12:44pm PDT

The next installment to Holland's Spider-Man films is currently slated for next November, and Holland recently revealed when he plans to start filming. "Finish Uncharted, finish Spider-Man in February next year," Holland said in a video posted to his father's Patreon account. "Two press tours, maybe together, which should take six weeks' worth of work."

Though virtually nothing is known about the movie, many were hoping Holland's Peter Parker would call up the services of one Matt Murdock/Daredevil as he's sure to need some legal help after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home unfolded. If Murdock does appear, Charlie Cox himself previously told us it wouldn't be with his version of the character.

"I hadn't heard those rumors, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it," Cox told us earlier this year. "If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor."

According to an agreement revealed between Marvel Studios and Sony in 2019, Holland's Spider-Man will be featured in one more MCU-canon solo film and can appear in another Marvel Studios movie which is not a Spider-Man title.

Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release on November 5th, 2021.

