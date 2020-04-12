Captain America Star Chris Evans Shares Quarantine Update From His Dog’s Perspective

Times are tough as people continue to stay home due to the threat of the novel coronavirus, but thankfully, there are pletny of celebrities on social media to boost our spirits. Since people started to self-isolate, Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chris Evans has posted a personal update and brought the Internet some extra cheer by sharing a photo himself with his quarantine companion, his dog Dodger. The Internet clearly loves Dodger, so folks were especially excited when Evans took to Twitter today to share a quarantine update from the adorable doggo’s perspective.

“I’ve been watching you sleep for the last hour trying to organize my thoughts. I’m not sure how to say this so I’m just gonna come right out with it. Why the f*ck do we never go to the dog park anymore??? Also wake the hell up, I’m starving,” Dodger wrote. In two hours, the post has already received over 160,000 likes on the social media site. You can check out the photo of Dodger below:

Thankfully for us, Evans gives Dodger a lot of love on social media. He posted a heartwarming photo of them together on Valentine’s Day and their beautiful reunion video went viral back in 2017. Being cute isn’t Dodger’s only talent: he can also sing! Not too long ago, Evans also shared a look at Dodger in the famous Knives Out sweater.

Dodger isn’t the only important member of Evans’ family. Recently, the actor won over our hearts even further by talking about his mom. He revealed that Avengers: Endgame‘s Old Man Steve Rogers made his mother cry, and shared that she actually helped talk him into playing the iconic hero.

Evans’ next project is Defending Jacob, a new mini-series coming to Apple TV+ based on the novel of the same name by William Landay. The show is also set to star Downton Abbey‘s Michelle Dockery, IT‘s Jaeden Martell, Succession‘s Cherry Jones, and Orange Is the New Black‘s Pablo Schreiber. It was also recently announced that Evans will be teaming up with Doctor Strange director, Scott Derrickson, for a thriller about the Bermuda Triangle. Evans is also expected to appear in the newest film version of Little Shop of Horrors.

Defending Jacob premieres on Apple TV+ on April 24th.