Chris Pratt Is the Latest Marvel Star to Send Message to Young Hero Bridger Walker

Recently, a six-year-old boy named Bridger Walker became the talk of the town after he saved his little sister from a dog attack. The young hero ended up getting bitten on the cheek several times before pulling his sibling out of harm’s way. The story made headlines and caught the attention of many Marvel stars. Both Chris Evans (Captain America) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor) took to social media to praise Walker's heroic act, and Tom Holland (Spider-Man) invited him to the set of Marvel's Spider-Man 3. This week, Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) also posted a message for Walker, praising his actions.

“I might be the last guy in the world to have seen your story, but everybody on the planet, everyone is talking about you, young man,” Pratt says in the video. “I just wanted to take the time to reach out and tell you how proud I am of you for what you did. For the extraordinary bravery, the courage you showed in the face of fear protecting your little sister. That’s so inspiring.” You can check out the full video in the post below, which reads, “I felt compelled to make this video. Hopefully, it will put a smile on his face. His Auntie Nicole reached out to me and I figured the very least I could do was acknowledge him for a moment. I think we could all benefit from asking ourselves when was the last time we did something courageous.”

Currently, Pratt is back to work and filming Jurassic World: Dominion. It was previously revealed that Universal Pictures is "going above and beyond" in their preparations to make sure that the set is a safe environment for cast and crew alike. The production previously required cast members to be tested for COVID-19 before leaving the United States and to quarantine for a two-week quarantine after arriving in the United Kingdom. In addition, there was required COVID-19 training for cast and crew with doctors and nurses on-site, isolation booths, hand sanitizer stations, and "Green Zones" for those on set. Anyone who isn't on-camera will be required to wear a mask throughout production.

Jurassic World: Dominion is still slated to debut on June 11, 2021.

