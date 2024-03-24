Churro OREO Cookies Are Coming Finally Coming Back

It's been five years since OREO introduced the Churro flavor as a Mystery Flavor — one that not only offered fans who guessed the flavor before it was announced a chance to win $50,000 but that turned out to be pretty popular with cookie fans generally — but now OREO is bringing the flavor back for a limited time. This week, OREO announced that Churro OREOS will start hitting store shelves at the end of March and this time, they won't be a mystery.

According to the brand, the cookies will roll out on March 27th. This time around, the cookies will be a golden color, with the cookies themselves being a fried dough-flavor with churro-flavored cream in between. Previously, as part of their mystery release, the cookies looked just like a regular classic OREO so this new look will be more fitting to the flavor.

The return of the Churro OREO isn't the only limited-edition flavor that OREO has rolled out this year. Earlier this month, the brand introduced Dirt Cake OREO. That cookie featured the classic chocolate OREO cookies with a layer of chocolate creme and wafer crumbs as well as were topped with what was described as gummy worm inspired sprinkles to recreate the classic dirt cake desert. Even earlier this year, OREO also rolled out the limited edition Black & White OREO. The brand also rolled out a permanent item to their cookie lineup earlier this year as well with OREO Thins Tiramisu cookies and expanded their gluten free lineup with the launch of the OREO Gluten Free Golden.

Also joining the OREO lineup in 2024 is an expansion of the Cakesters line with OREO Peanut Butter Cakesters. As the name suggests, this version of the Cakester features a peanut butter filling rather than the classic creme in the original Cakesters. Cakesters made their official return in early 2022.

Will you be checking out the Churro OREOs? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.