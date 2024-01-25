Oreo Space Dunk Cookies Could Actually Send You To The Edge Of Space

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Oreo's latest limited edition cookie is called Space Dunk, and they promise a truly out of this world snacking experience. Each cookie is filled with two layers of blue and pink marshmallow flavored "cosmic creme" paired with popping candies that create a "supernova bursting sensation with each bite". The chocolate wafer cookies come in five space-themed designs, which are enhanced by a small cut out that allows you to to peer through the void to see the the colorful creme where flavor is born.

We would say that Oreo is going where no cookie has gone before, but we both know that your mouth is a black hole that has consumed countless cookie explorers. If you want to grab a few packages for yourself, pre-orders are currently available here at Walmart priced at $4.58. A listing is also available directly from Oreo. Odds are they will end up here on Amazon at some point in the near future as well. As you'll see below, eating these cookies could be a life-changing experience (and not in a way that involves a dentist).

Oreo is celebrating the release of Space Dunk cookies with Space Perspective – the world's first carbon-neutral spaceflight experience company – to send one lucky Oreo fan on a six-hour journey to the edge of space in Space Perspective's Spaceship Neptune-a pressurized capsule..To enter, simply scan the QR code on a pack OREO Space Dunk cookies or head to LiftOff.OREO.com .

"Space Perspective's reimagined spaceflight experience will allow the winner to safely enjoy unprecedented views of planet Earth with no special training required, no weightlessness and no heavy g-forces. Adding to the experience, the winner can expect breathtaking views from the largest windows ever flown to space, a world-class meal and cocktail service, complimentary OREO cookies, Wi-Fi and even a Space Spa with a bathroom — all the comforts of the world's first Space Lounge."

"We're thrilled to partner with the iconic OREO brand to be the first to bring a cookie fan aboard a Space Perspective flight," said Jane Poynter, Founder and Co-CEO, Space Perspective. "Together, we have put innovation, accessibility, playfulness and the spirit of exploration at the heart of this partnership – not to mention taking OREO cookies where they've never gone before! Space Perspective is on a mission to bring space travel to more people than ever. We can't wait to welcome the winner into our growing community of Explorers who will all safely experience a life-changing journey and return with a new perspective on our planet and humanity. Through this program, we are amplifying our mission to bring accessible space tourism to the world."