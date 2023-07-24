Popeyes Releasing New OREO Cheesecake Nationwide

Popeyes is expanding its dessert menu. Monday, the national chicken joint announced it's introducing the new OREO Cheesecake, the latest limited-time offering at the chain. Starting immediately, the OREO Cheesecake is available at participating locations. The treat uses crushed OREO cookies as the crust and has a cheesecake topping made up of OREO filling and more OREO cookie bits.

Thought the OREO Cheesecake is a limited-time offering as supplies last, it will join the chain's two permanent dessert items—Apple Pie and Strawberry Biscuits—for at least the immediate future.

Also on Monday, Popeyes announced the return of its Big Box. As a part of the deal, food fiends will get two pieces of the chain's fried chicken along with two sides and a buttermilk biscuit. For those that order the Big Box through the Popeyes app or website, it comes with a free drink as well.

The return of the Big Box is the second major item Popeyes has brought back this summer. In June, the chain brought the Blackened Chicken Sandwich back to menus, making it a permanent item on the chain's menu boards.

"Our Chicken Sandwich changed the QSR industry back in 2019, and since then, we've continued to innovate within the category to give our guests what they want – even more Chicken Sandwich options," Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes North America, offered in a press release last year.

He added, "After the immense success of the Chicken Sandwich, we wanted to reinvent the category of traditional grilled chicken sandwiches with our all-new take on a non-breaded option, the Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich. We're excited for guests to try this delicious new offering, and knowing our history for trendsetting, we have a feeling it may spark some copycat Blackened Chicken Sandwiches down the road."