OREO Introducing New Black and White Cookie for 2024

With Christmas just over a week away, it's already turning into time to look ahead to the new year and what 2024 will have in store — including snacks. Each year, brands announce new flavors and snack offerings as well as returning favorites and OREO is no exception. The beloved cookie recently announced a little of what is coming in 2024 for cookie lovers, and among the upcoming new flavors is a New York City-inspired Black & White cookie.

According to OREO (via Food & Wine), the Black & White cookie is a limited edition offering that is set to be released on January 1st. They were inspired by the iconic Black & White cookie with OREO's version including a Golden OREO cookie with half chocolate, half vanilla creme. Following the launch of the OREO Black & White cookie, on January 3rd, OREO is introducing a new, gluten free option with OREO Gluten Free Golden. A gluten free version of the Golden OREO has been the brand's most-requested flavor and according to the brand, it will now be a permanent part of the OREO lineup. It is the latest gluten free offering in the line, following the addition of Gluten Free Mint Chocolate at the end of 2022. A gluten free version of the original OREO is also available.

Also joining the OREO lineup in 2024 is an expansion of the Cakesters line with OREO Peanut Butter Cakesters. As the name suggests, this version of the Cakester features a peanut butter filling rather than the classic creme in the original Cakesters. Cakesters made their official return in early 2022.

These are just the latest updates to the OREO family. 2023 also saw some interesting additions including the recent, very short return of OREO Red Velvet cookies, the return of Cotton Candy OREOs over the summer. There were also various collaborations for OREO in 2023, including a Super Mario collab with Nintendo.

The new, limited-edition OREO Black & White cookie will be available starting January 1st, followed by OREO Gluten Free Golden on January 3rd.

Will you be checking out OREO's take on the classic Black & White cookie? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.