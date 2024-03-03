Dairy Queen Reportedly Bringing Back Most Popular Item

Not even a year after its discontinuation, Dairy Queen may already be resurrecting its Cherry Cone Dip. The scarlet, cherry-flavored chocolate shell served as an upgrade to many of the chain's ice cream products, and according to a viral TikTok, it's now coming back. In a video shared by the social network's @DairyQueenShelbyTwpMI, an employee reveals their store's gotten their hands on the Cherry Cone Dip ahead of its national return later this year.

"Back in May, I announced that Cherry Cone Dip was being discontinued and replaced with Butterscotch and I knew a lot of people would be upset," said Miranda, the DQ district manager behind the account in question. "But due to popular demand, cherry is coming back. I can't give an exact date because it depends on when the distributors get it in stock, but it was one of the best sellers in my location, which are in southeast Michigan, so I'll be the first to let you guys know when I have it."

Last May, Dairy Queen officials revealed Cherry Cone Dip was being removed from the rotation of DQ locations across the country. At the time, it was being replaced by Butterscotch to serve alongside Chocolate and other limited-time flavors such as Fruit Blast or the new Funfetti-inspired variety.

"At this time, the Cherry Dipped Cone at Dairy Queen is being discontinued," officials with the fast-food chain said at the time. "That said, DQ is always rotating our dipped cone flavors, and Cherry Dipped Cones may return in the future. Fans should check with their local DQ restaurant to learn which flavors are available."

Dairy Queen corporate has yet to confirm the return of Cherry Cone Dip, but keep tuned to ComicBook.com for the latest on this exciting fast-food news.