Dairy Queen is Giving Away Blizzard-Scented Pillows

Fall is upon us and while the weather may not quite be there just yet, the flavors of the season are in full force with various restaurants and businesses rolling out their fall menu — including Dairy Queen, which recently announced their fall Blizzard lineup. But Dairy Queen is taking things one step further by giving away a collection of throw pillows scented like those Blizzard flavors. Earlier this week, Dairy Queen announced the release of two unique sets of throw pillows, each of the two "flights" consisting of three pillows inspired by their fall menu.

The first pillow flight is centered round the warm scent of cinnamon with a cinnamon roll-shaped pillow and two square accent pillows in shades of cocoa and cream. The pillows are scented to line up with the Cinnamon Roll Centers Blizzard, the OREO Hot Cocoa Blizzard, and the Very Cherry Chip Blizzard.

(Photo: Dairy Queen)

The second flight centers around all things pumpkin and includes a pillow shaped like a slice of pumpkin pie and comes with two square pillows in tones of chocolate, caramel, and cream. The treats these pillows line up with are the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, The Snickers Brownie Blizzard, and the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard.

(Photo: Dairy Queen)

"Each year, our Fall Blizzard Treat Menu offers the popular flavors of fall, and the new pillow flights bring our fan-favorite treats to life in a fresh way with scents and style," said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president, marketing at American Dairy Queen. "Our fans will be inspired to grab a Blizzard Treat, snuggle up and take in the scents of the season with friends and family."

The scented pillow flights won't be available for purchase, however. Instead, fans will have to enter for a chance to win one of the flights, which they can do by going to Dairy Queen's Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter accounts between September 7th and September 16th to find posts dedicated to the pillow flight. There, they can then enter by following and commenting with their favorite Fall Blizzard flavor using "#DQPillowSweepstakes" You can check out full rules here.

The Blizzard scented pillows aren't the first items Dairy Queen has launched to match with their fall Blizzard menu. A few years ago, Dairy Queen released candles in Blizzard-inspired scents as well.

Will you be trying to win one of the Blizzard scented pillow flights? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.