Pringles Releasing New Deep Fried Dill Pickle Flavor

Deep Fried Dill Pickle Pringles are on the way. Thursday, the chip company announced a new partnership with Dollar General to release a new flavor the stackable chips; the flavor, of course, modeled after the iconic appetizer for many. Later this month, fans of Pringles (and pickles) will be able to go to their local Dollar General and pick up a tube or two of Pringles' Wavy Deep Fried Dill Pickle flavor.

Though it is exclusive just to Dollar General stores, it's not a permanent flavor — at least not as of yet. According to a release distributed by Kellogg, the chips are just a limited-time offering and will only be available while supplies last.

"The Pringles brand prides itself in delivering insanely accurate flavor combinations that are both familiar and delicious," Pringles marketing boss Gareth Maguire says in the release. "With the debut of Pringles Wavy Deep Fried Pickle, fans can experience their favorite, iconic fried appetizer flavor in an entirely new, easy to snack form. Paired with other Pringles staples, these snackable, stackable crunchy crisps are an absolute must-try."

Dollar General is quickly becoming the go-to retailer for many snack exclusives. Last year, the retail chain announced a store exclusive flavor with MTN DEW. Interestingly enough, that flavor — the pineapple-flavored Maui Burst — also started as a limited-time offering before being converted into a permanent option.

"Dollar General fans have always embraced the MTN DEW Maui Burst flavor with enthusiasm. Their excitement translated on social media and at the registers," MTN DEW marketing chief Nicole Portwood said at the time. "We're thrilled to respond to fans by making Maui Burst permanently available at Dollar General."

Dollar General merchandising SVP Larry Gatt added, "We were overwhelmed by the positive response to the limited-time offering of Maui Burst last fall. We listened to our customer feedback and are excited to partner with MTN DEW to make the pineapple flavor of Maui Burst available year-round at Dollar General stores."