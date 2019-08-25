First Ever Mary Poppins Attraction Announced for Disney Parks

Disney Parks on Sunday unveiled plans for its first-ever attraction inspired by Walt Disney’s 1960 classic Mary Poppins, part of the Walt Disney World Resort’s extensive Epcot transformation.

Announced by Mary Poppins star and Disney Legend Dick Van Dyke at D23 Expo, the attraction will join the United Kingdom pavilion at Epcot. Details are sparse, but a description released by Disney says guests will “step in time down Cherry Tree Lane past Admiral Boom’s house, then enter Number 17, home of the Banks family, where your adventure will begin.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The untitled Poppins-inspired attraction is one of several new experiences headed to the Florida resort, joining the previously announced Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, inspired by the beloved Pixar film. In its France pavilion, Epcot will unveil the all-new Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along in January 2020.

Also announced at D23 Expo over the weekend is the first-ever attraction inspired by Moana. Called Journey of Water, guests will walk a “lush exploration trail” where they will interact with magical, living water while learning about the importance of the natural water cycle.

The resort’s first Marvel-inspired attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, promises to be the first “other-world” showcase pavilion that includes what is described as a planetarium-like exhibition within the “Galaxarium.” There guests can learn about treasures belonging to the planet Xandar before boarding a 360 degree-rotating coaster that features the first reverse launch on a Disney coaster.

Opening in time for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary is the previously announced PLAY! pavilion, an interactive “digital metropolis” populated with games, activities and experiences that promise to connect guests with family, friends and “both real and virtual” Disney characters. Characters planned for the PLAY! pavilion include Edna Mode of Incredibles fame and DuckTales stars Huey, Dewey, Louie and Webby.

“Epcot has always been, and always will be, an optimistic celebration of the real world that is brought to life through the magic of Disney,” George A. Kalogridis, president, Walt Disney World Resort, said in February. “The exciting plans we have on the horizon will honor Epcot’s rich legacy of creativity and innovation while continuing to exceed the expectations of our guests for decades to come.”

Disney recently revived the Mary Poppins franchise with a sequel, Mary Poppins Returns, that starred Emily Blunt in the role originally filled by Julie Andrews.