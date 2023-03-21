POV: Watch the TRON Lightcycle Run Ride at Disney World

It's almost time for Users to enter the Grid at the Walt Disney World Resort. On April 4th, guests will mount their own neon-lit lightcycles on TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise, the Magic Kingdom Park's all-new roller coaster inspired by 2010's TRON: Legacy. The Florida theme park's first-ever TRON attraction is one of the fastest coasters in any Disney park, and now ComicBook has an exclusive video giving you a point-of-view look at the high-stakes, higher-speed race through the digital world first brought to life in the original 1982 TRON. Get a peek at the ride in the video below, and keep reading to learn everything you need to know about TRON Lightcycle / Run.

According to Disney, the queue at Magic Kingdom makes guests feel as if they're digitized and transported into the Grid. In TRON Lightcycle / Run, riders are part of Team Blue and must race against the Grid's Programs on the opposing Team Orange. Your goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates in a dark, computerized world, with the glowing blue track replicating the laser trails that illuminate the light cycle arena in TRON and TRON: Legacy. Secure your team's victory, and Users survive to race another day.

How to Ride TRON Lightcycle / Run

TRON Lightcycle / Run will operate with a virtual queue when the ride opens April 4th, meaning guests must use the My Disney Experience app to enter the attraction instead of a standby queue. Guests can reserve their spot to ride by entering the virtual queue once per day during regular park hours, but Disney notes that boarding groups for a virtual queue are limited, subject to availability, and are not guaranteed. The daily distribution times are 7:00 a.m. (theme park reservation required) and 1:00 p.m. (guests must be inside Magic Kingdom park to join the virtual queue after this time).

Guests can also purchase Individual Lightning Lane entry, the á la carte offering that lets riders save time waiting in line.

Does TRON Lightcycle Go Upside Down?



TRON Lightcycle / Run doesn't go upside down, but it is a dark thrill ride with big drops. "TRON Lightcycle / Run is a thrilling, high-speed roller coaster-type ride in the dark," says a digitized voice during pre-boarding. "Users be warned: the Lightcycle / Run makes sharp turns with sudden drops and stops." Hold on, head up, and face forward: Lightcycle / Run takes off on a high-speed race through the Grid.

TRON Lightcycle Height Requirement

Guests sit on a forward-leaning, single-seat motorcycle-type vehicle to ride TRON Lightcycle / Run. According to Disney, guests must be 48in (122cm) or taller to ride.

How Long Is TRON Lightcycle / Run?

Including the pre-launch "upload sequence" that moves riders to the launch area, TRON Lightcycle / Run lasts for about 90 seconds until Users return to the boarding area.

TRON Lightcycle / Run opens April 4th within Tomorrowland in Magic Kingdom Park at the Walt Disney World Resort.