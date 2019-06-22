Disney World’s TRON Roller Coaster Track Revealed

Disney is currently constructing a new Tron roller coaster for its premiere Orlando park Disney World, and now we’ve got our first real look at what the finished product will end up looking like. The Tron ride is still under construction of course, but thanks to a new video we can see there’s quite a bit of progress on the swirling and looping track, which will put riders on their own light cycles-style cards as they zoom through the tight turns and all the high tech surroundings (via EW).

While the track is currently outdoors, once all is said and done the entire ride will be indoors, and you can take a look at how it’s coming in the video above. Disney has also revealed some concept art to show what the final design will look like, and as you can see the overall aesthetic will go a long way to making fans feel as if they are truly in the world of Tron.

You can check out the concept art below.

The Tron ride will be housed in the Tomorrowland section of Magic Kingdom and is set to launch in 2021, which will also coincide with the Magic Kingdom’s 50 Anniversary, and we’re sure Tron won’t be the only new addition by then to celebrate either.

Speaking of Tron, Tron Legacy director Joseph Kosinski previously described the plans for the potential sequel, saying “The movie was called, “TRON: Ascension”, I think that’s out there. I think we got the script to about 80%. We were in good shape. .. What I’m excited about is the concept, which is an invasion movie from inside the machine coming out as opposed to one we’ve usually seen. So we hinted at that at the end of Legacy with Quorra coming out, but the idea for Ascension was a movie that was, the first act was in the real world, the second act was in the world of TRON, or multiple worlds of TRON, and the third act was totally in the real world.”

Tron Legacy hit back in 2010, and while it ended up bringing in $400 million worldwide, it also packed a heavy budget and marketing campaign (the budget alone was $170 million), and reviews were a bit mixed. Since then any Tron movie news has been hard to come by, but hopefully, it won’t be too much longer before we get some news on that front.