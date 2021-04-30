Disney’s Bob Chapek and Bob Iger Welcome Guests Back to Disneyland on Reopening Day: "Bring Back the Magic"

The Happiest Place on Earth is back in business. The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek and his predecessor, Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger, are among the company's top executives who greeted guests visiting the Disneyland Resort for the first time since the California theme park closed temporarily in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Disneyland and Disney California Adventure park reopened on Friday to high demand, operating at 25% capacity with new health and safety protocols in place, ending a 412-day closure — by far the longest in the history of the iconic Anaheim theme park Walt Disney opened in July 1955.

"We have waited so long for this. You can just feel the energy and excitement all around us," Chapek told Disneyland cast members before park opening Friday (via THR). "For 412 days our park has been closed. And throughout that whole time, with virtually no days missed, this color guard has raised that flag in honor of our country and to provide some sense of hope that the Disneyland Resort could open up again."

Chapek also thanked the resort's cast members. "Your spirit, your persistence, your patience in trying to get us back to a position where we can open up is very much appreciated," Chapek said. "But it's most appreciated by the throngs of guests that are waiting outside to come in. Because we're not just another place, we're not just another theme park, we're something special, and we're something special because of all of you. You bring magic to the world and our guests crave the Disneyland experience because of your special brand of care and attention."

Disneyland park goers spotted Chapek and Iger, as well as Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro, taking pictures and posing for photos with a line of cast members on Main Street, U.S.A. "A truly happy day at the happiest place on earth," Iger tweeted alongside a photo of mask-wearing guests heading for the park's hub. "To our cast and guests, welcome back!"

The Disneyland Resort has launched "The Magic Is Back" campaign and the hashtag #MagicIsHere. Disney recently revealed updates to some of its classic attractions, including new enhancements made to The Haunted Mansion and Snow White's Enchanted Wish, a refurbished version of Snow White's Scary Adventure. At Disney California Adventure, work continued on Avengers Campus, the Marvel-inspired land opening June 4.