DisneySea Reveals Details About Upcoming Fantasy Springs, Including New Rides for Frozen, Tangled, and Peter Pan

Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea is opening on June 6, and recently, Disney Parks gave an extended first look to fans via its official website and YouTube pages. Featuring attractions based on Tangled, Peter Pan, Frozen, and a luxury hotel, Fantasy Springs is themed after some of Disney's most magical -- in the literal sense -- animated classics. On top of that -- as you can imagine in any Disney Park -- Fantasy Springs will have exclusive merchandise for Disney superfans that can only be obtained at Fantasy Springs, and is inspired by the park's attractions. There's a pretty full rundown at the Disney Parks blog, and we're here to give you the condensed version, and a video walkthrough.

Located between Arabian Coast and Lost River Delta, Fantasy Springs is themed to a magical spring leading to a world of Disney fantasy. This new, eighth port at Tokyo DisneySea will be home to areas inspired by Frozen, Tangled, and Peter Pan -- plus the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel.

You can see the video below.

In the Frozen Kingdom, fans can visit Arendelle following the events of the first movie, with Elsa now able to openly use her powers to make the kingdom a little more magical.

On Anna and Elsa's Frozen Journey, "you'll board a boat voyaging through the Frozen movie scenes and the tale of two sisters discovering true love. The story begins with Grand Pabbie, the leader of the trolls, retelling the tale we have all come to love. Soon you'll be whisked away on a journey through Anna and Elsa's memories, accompanied by songs from the film." The story will build to Anna turning into ice in an attempt to save Elsa from Hans.

There will be two eateries in the Frozen Kingdom: the Royal Banquet of Arendelle and Oaken's OK Foods. The Royal Banquet sounds like more of a family sit-down experience, complete with story elements like watching Elsa's coronation. Oaken's OK Foods seems like more of a casual experience, where you get snacks themed to the Scandinavian cuisine the characters might actually eat.

In Rapunzel's Forest, where Tangled's Lantern Festival will play out in a Disney Park for the first time, a lot of thought has clearly gone into theming: at the Snuggly Duckling, modeled on the tavern from the movie, fans can get burgers, lunches, and even desserts served in a frying pan.

The storytelling elements are pretty pervasive here, with a journey that "begins at Rapunzel's tower where she's seen singing 'When Will My Life Begin,' from its window while Flynn Rider watches on. Rapunzel then escapes the tower with Flynn at her side, visiting locations you may recognize from the film. The journey will come to an end with their love blossoming at the Lantern Festival complete with 'I See the Light' and countless glowing lanterns."

There are two big attractions in Peter Pan's Neverland: On Peter Pan's Never Land Adventure, Peter Pan, Tinker Bell and the Lost Kids work to rescue John from Captain Hook and his pirates. Per the official description, "Here you'll board a boat sprinkled with fairy dust by Tinker Bell and soar into the sky while encountering Wendy, Michael, the mermaids and even Captain Hook's moored ship, the Jolly Roger."

Meanwhile, in Pixie Hollow, "Fairy Tinker Bell's Busy Buggies will explore the fairy valley and its changing seasons. From flowers and mushrooms to painting utensils and pieces of nibbled cheese, you've been shrunk down to the size of a fairy."

Unless we miss our guess, that latter bit will be a lot like the days of the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids attractions.

The Lookout Cookout will have a diverse menu that looks like it's mostly made up of heavily-themed finger foods like a Lost Kids' Snack Box (with chicken tenders, seaweed fritters, banana chips and shrimp chips), a kiwi-flavored Pixie Soda that has a silver sparkling effect like fairy dust, and more. There's also apparently a roast beef-flavored popcorn that you can get at the popcorn wagon in Neverland.

Everything opens up on June 6. You can see more photos and details about the hotel at the link above.