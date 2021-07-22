JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Mash-Up Turns Al Pacino Into A Stardust Crusader

✖

Daily Dunkaccino is a hilarious Social Media Account that makes daily videos poking fun at the bizarre segment of the Adam Sandler film, Jack and Jill, in which Al Pacino plays himself jumping into a Dunkin' Donuts and proceeding to sing a jingle that makes light of his acting career while brandishing a donut themed jacket. In the latest entry, the video places the legendary actor into the opening of the third part of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series, Stardust Crusader, and puts him into the role of Jotaro Kujo with his Stand Star Platinum hovering behind him.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans have been waiting on the edge of their seats throughout this year since it was unveiled that Part Six of the series, Stone Ocean, would finally be getting its own anime adaptation, which definitely has major ties to Stardust Crusaders considering the main heroine of the series is the daughter of none other than Jotaro. While no release date or new trailer was shown during the latest JoJo panel at Anime Expo, it did reveal that there will be a Stone Ocean streaming event this August that will most likely give fans another hint as to when we can expect Jolyne to finally make her way to the small screen.

Daily Dunkaccino shared this hilarious video created by Orenji Slushy which takes the actor Al Pacino from his bizarre appearance in Adam Sandler's comedy movie Jack and Jill and places him into an even more bizarre role where he is given a Stand of his own and sent on a mission to stop the villainous Dio:

Dunkaccino but it's the Jojo Part 3 Opening (by @OrenjiSlushy) pic.twitter.com/dwIUCFHhGE — Daily Dunkaccino (@DailyDunkaccino) July 22, 2021

While Dio Brando won't be returning to life in the upcoming sixth part of the series, a plan he helped set into motion will be a major part of Jolyne's adventure, as she navigates her way through a maximum-security prison while also attempting to clear her name for a crime she didn't commit. With Jolyne fighting against some of the strangest Stands that have appeared in the franchise to date, it definitely will be an installment that will be well worth the wait when the anime adaptation finally lands.

