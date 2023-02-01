Dunkin' Launches Valentine's Day 2023 Lineup

It's February and love is in the air — and at Dunkin'. On Tuesday, Dunkin' unveiled their Valentine's Day 2023 lineup, including some all-new drinks and tasty treats. The lineup includes the return of some seasonal fan favorites as well as the introduction of their first-ever Member Exclusive beverage inspired by the beloved Brownie Batter Donut. The new menu is available starting today, February 1st.

Up first is that new Member Exclusive Brownie Batter Signature Latte. The drink is inspired by the Brownie Batter Donut and combines rich espresso with brownie batter flavor, topped with whipped cream, a mocha drizzle, and festive sprinkles. Dunkin' Rewards members can order the drink exclusively through the Dunkin' app, but non-members won't be left out in the cold. The Dunkin' Rewards program is free to join, via app or online and gains them access to not only the exclusive new drink, but they can then start earning points towards free food and drink as well.

Also in the drink lineup, fans can treat themselves to the Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte and Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin' Refresher, both of which are existing menu items that they can pair with the seasonal treats. That treat lineup includes the Heart-Shaped Brownie Batter Donut and the Cupid's Choice Donut. The Heart-Shaped Brownie Batter Donut features a chocolatey, brownie-batter flavored butter creme filling and is topped with chocolate icing and festive sprinkles while the Cupid's Choice Donut is a heart-shaped donut treat filled with Bavarian Kreme topped with strawberry-flavored icing and sprinkles.

Dunkin' also has one more bit of love for the Valentine's season this year as well. For a limited time, Dunkin' and Frankford Candy are offering two special treats, the Dunkin' Chocolates and Dunkin' Iced Coffee Flavored Jelly Hearts. These items are available at participating retailers as well as online at FrankfordCandy.com. The Dunkin' Chocolates are a heart-shaped box of individually wrapped chocolates in iconic Dunkin' flavors: Bostin Kreme, Brownie Batter, and Chocolate Creme while the Dunkin' Iced Coffee Flavored Jelly Hearts are a fun twist on iced coffee and feature the flavors of some of their most popular offerings, including Hazelnut, French Vanilla, Caramel Latte, Toasted Coconut, and Butter Pecan.

The new Valentine's menu at Dunkin' is available now for a limited time.

Will you be checking out Dunkin's Valentine's menu? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!