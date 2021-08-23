Eggo and Icogmeato Giving Away Limited Edition Chik'n and Waffle Combo Packs for National Waffle Day on Tuesday

✖

Tuesday, August 24th is National Waffle Day, and to celebrate, Eggo is teaming up with Incogmeato by MorningStar Farms for a vegetarian-friendly, beyond-breakfast twist on the beloved waffle with the release of a one-of-a-kind Chik'n and Waffles combo pack. The combo pack offers a new twist on the classic American chicken and waffles dish, which has become an increasingly popular brunch item in recent years.

“Eggo has been helping parents and waffle lovers L’Eggo with Eggo and celebrate small wins all year long, and as the #1 waffle in America, we knew we had to celebrate National Waffle Day in a big way,” said Joe Beauprez Marketing Director, Eggo at Kellogg Company. “On the biggest waffle day of the year, we’re teaming up with Incogmeato to expand the wins beyond breakfast and give waffles lovers the chance to enjoy our delicious waffles in new ways all day long.”

The limited-edition Chik’n and Waffles combo pack pairs Eggo's buttermilk waffles with Incogmeato's chik'n tenders. The combo can be layered together and topped with syrup to create this take on the chicken and waffles classic or fans can mix things up a bit as the combo pack showcases two recipes waffle fans can try themselves that offer up even more flavor and: the spicy Siracha Chik'n and Waffles and the sweet Honey Butter Chik'n and Waffles.

“We’re always looking for new ways to make vegetarian foods more accessible for everyone, so we’re excited to partner with an iconic brand like Eggo to put a delicious new spin on a beloved dish like chicken and waffles,” said Heidi Ray, Marketing Director, MorningStar Farms and Incogmeato at Kellogg Company. “This limited-edition combo pack gives people another opportunity to see how delicious plant-based can be and experience our Chik’n Tenders that look, cook, taste, and tear just like the real thing.”

Now, if the Chik'n and Waffles combo pack sounds like something you want to try, it's important to note that this isn't something you can go to your local grocery store and get. Eggo and Incogmeato are giving away the exclusive Chik'n and Waffles combo pack for free to lucky winners on just one day only, Tuesday, August 24th beginning at 11 a.m. ET. For a chance to win, waffle fans need to visit Incogmeato.com/Eggo to enter. You can check out the full official rules here.

Will you be trying to win a Chik'n and Waffles combo pack for National Waffle Day? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.